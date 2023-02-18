LAGRANGE — After five years of planning and preparation, work is expected to begin rebuilding Hawpatch Road in LaGrange later this spring.
The LaGrange Town Board awarded a contract worth $6.2 million to HPC Construction of South Bend. The project is being funded through a federal/state program known as an LPA, which requires LaGrange to pay 20% of the total cost of the project
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said it was no surprise it took five years to get this project ready to go.
“It’s because of the process that you have to go through,” he explained. “It’s a fairly lengthy process. Basically, you put a project together and go in with numbers of what you believe it’s going to cost, and how it will impact you know your community in a positive way. I had to go down to Indianapolis and do a to get your award. Once that happens, you have to complete all the preliminary engineering and line up the right aways, do the utility coordination, and determine where all the utilities need to be relocated. So yeah, it’s what we expected. It’s a great program if you’re willing to wait five years.”
The project will be divided into two halves and spread out over two construction seasons. The first portion of the project will start at the intersection of Hawpatch and U.S. 20 and run to Orchard Hill Drive. Work is expected to start in June and be completed in October. The second phase of that project, from Orchard Hill Drive to Townline Road, is expected to start construction in the spring of 2024 and be completed by that fall.
The plan calls for the road to be taken down to its base and rebuilt from there. New curbs will be installed, and new sidewalks. Water and sewer lines will be updated and replaced. The state originally awarded the project just over $3 million but recently opted to increase that award by an additional $2.2 due to escalating construction costs. LaGrange’s portion of the total cost of the project comes in at just over $1.5 million.
Much roadwork done in Indiana is funded through the state’s Community Crossing program, but that program caps grants at $1 million. It also requires towns and county providing 25% matching funds. Eagelson said LaGrange knew that to rebuild Hawpatch, the project’s cost would easily exceed that limit.
LaGrange plans to use the project to improve utilities on that side of town. For example, once the roadbed is removed, LaGrange will be replacing some aging 4-inch water mains with new 10-inch pipe. LaGrange will also be upgrading its sewer lines.
Only two firms bid on the project. The second bid, submitted by Rieth-Riley was some $2 million over the bid submitted by HPR. Eagleson said HPR’s bid exceeded the engineer’s total expected cost, but fell within 15 percent of that estimate, the state’s allowable threshold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.