LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved spending more than $85,000 Tuesday morning to allow an Indianapolis engineering firm to work hand in hand with the LaGrange County Engineer and the LaGrange County Highway Department to create a ten-year asset management plan that promises to help improve the county’s roads, culverts and bridges.
The commissioners’ allowed the engineer to sign the $87,500 agreement with BF and S, an Indianapolis-based civil engineering firm.
The county recently allocated more than $11 million to be used to start rebuilding some local roads called LaGrange County’s worst. That work is expected to start this spring.
Terry Martin, president of the board of commissioners has said that he and his fellow commissioner get more phone calls complaining about the condition of local roads than about any other issue they face.
The commissioners also approved fining two local property owners more than $2,300 for failing to clean up a Stroh area property as requested. The property, 3460 South C.R. 1145E, is owned by the 3460 South 1145 East Land Trust and a land contract buyer identified as Tina Smith, Howe. The property has been visited repeatedly by the LaGrange County Code Enforcement officer since July and was eventually cited for violating the county’s public nuisance ordinances. The commissioners voted to uphold a $2,300 fine filed against the property and set it for an April 3 status hearing where the county attorney Kurt Bachman is expected to ask for authority to pursue legal options to force the property owners to comply with county orders to clean up the property.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a request by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office to spend $35,000 to purchase a used 2020 Dodge Durango to be used by the department’s investigator. The money will come from the prosecutor’s Pre-trial Diversion fund. The vehicle will be purchased from Eby Ford in Elkhart.
The commissioners also approved a LaGrange County Building Department request to spend $44,620 to purchase a new Chevrolet Silverado from Shepherd Chevrolet in Kendallville. The building department also got the green light to spend more than $4800 to repair a garage roof on the county farm at Oliver Lake.
The commissioners approved three purchases requested by the LaGrange County Highway Department, including $5,195 to purchase a special piece of equipment that will allow it to better clean county drainage culverts.
The highway department will be purchasing a new heavy-duty snow plow from W.A. Jones for $8,385, and buy a new trailer to haul heavy equipment for $33,580.
The commissioners also approved paying an engineering bill for $12,000, the first step in building a new 48-foot by 96-foot build near the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office building. That building will be used for sheriff’s office storage, as well as to provide members of the sheriff’s department with a new training facility.
