KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville City Councilman Steve Clouse is stepping down after more than five years serving the city.
Clouse announced his resignation this week, citing his need to devote more time to his private law practice and his family. His resignation is effectively immediately, he said.
"The reason is quite simple — I have served since August 2015 and simply need more time to spend with my family and my private practice. I fully support Mayor Handshoe and my fellow council members so it has not been an easy decision to get to this point," Clouse said.
Clouse represents District 2, which generally covers the part of the city west of Main Street and north of Drake Road.
Clouse was selected by caucus to fill the District 2 seat in August 2015, replacing former Councilman Max Franklin, who had moved out of the district. He had won the seat on first ballot in a four-way caucus.
Clouse was re-elected twice afterward in November 2015 and November 2019. His current term runs through the end of 2023.
Clouse had previously served as Noble County Prosecutor before being selected to the Kendallville City Counci. Aside from his Albion-based law practice, Clouse also serves as municipal attorney for other Noble County communities including Ligonier and Albion.
Noble County Republicans will have to caucus to replace Clouse. Potential replacement must reside in District 2 in Kendallville.
City council members meet twice per month on the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Members also serve on city committees and may also be assigned to represent the city as the council's representative on other local government boards.
Council members are paid $5,500 annually for their service to the city.
Those interested should contact Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams at 242-0351.
