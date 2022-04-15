ALBION — The better this goes, the busier things are going to get.
And Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, who is very busy anyway, is more than OK with that.
Mowery’s office has embraced April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, beating the drum to get the word out to everyone in the hopes more victims will come forward.
More people coming forward means more work for Mowery’s office. More work for deputy prosecutor Jamie Groves who handles the bulk of the caseload. More work for the office’s victim advocate, Ashleigh Schalinske.
According to data provided by Schalinske, the prosecutor’s office has filed three sexual assault cases —which encompass everything from rape to child molestation to sexual assault with a minor — so far in 2022, with at least two more cases pending.
In 2019, there were eight such cases filed. The number grew to 15 in 2020 and 17 in 2021.
Already on pace to perhaps match 2020 and 2021 high numbers, Mowery and his office are trying to get the word out so more people will come forward.
As far as Mowery is concerned, he wants all people who are being victimized sexually to come forward because he wants the victimization to stop.
“It’s happening,” Schalinske said. “People just aren’t talking about it.”
The goal of the awareness month and related activities is start that conversation.
Knock on wood, there aren’t a lot of murders in Noble County and the day-to-day worst of the worst are cases involving illegal narcotics and sex crimes.
“Drug offenses and sex crimes are the most prevalent high-level crimes we deal with,” Mowery said. “The community wants to see these cases prosecuted aggressively.
“I really do view this office as enforcing the values of the community.”
Schalinske, who has been a victim advocate since August, has been busy planning special events to raise awareness.
A Shatter the Silence program has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 27 at the LaGrange County Courthouse.
The following day, a Chalk-It-Up event will be held at three locations in Noble County at 1 p.m. on April 28. The prosecutor’s office will be approaching the cities of Ligonier and Kendallville about providing space on sidewalks for the event. The third location will be in Albion.
The prosecutor’s office is also encouraging governmental and private office to participate in a Denim Day each week during the month of April.
Anyone participating in such a day can get teal emblems to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month from the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 636-2193, ext. 3110; or by emailing Schalinske at aschalinske@nobleco.us for more information.
A Denim Day involves allowing professional office workers to wear jeans or denim once a week providing they bring in a donation item for the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Fort Wayne.
The more people hear about sexual assaults, the more comfortable some people might be in coming forward.
“Sexual assault is something nobody wants to talk about,” Schalinske said. “It’s getting the word out there.”
Some victims of sexual violence don’t report it for fear of retaliation, officials said. Others are embarrassed. Some victims, particularly children, may have a certain level of affection for the perpetrator.
“There is that fear that nothing happens… that nothing will happen,” Mowery said.
Groves said he wants victims of all age to know “it’s OK to come forward.”
Groves encouraged all parents to have a talk with their young children regarding body safety.
Many victims don’t come forward immediately.
“It is rare,” Groves said. “It is usually weeks, months, years.”
Frequently, a child will report it to someone other than their parent, such as an aunt or a teacher.
Many times the victims are related to their abuser by blood. Parents should be on the lookout for a relative who is singling just one child out for attention or is suddenly giving them gifts disproportionate to what they did before.
Mowery said many attackers are highly skilled in manipulation and have spent at least some time grooming their victim before the actual sexual assaults begin.
Groves said many single parents have been fooled by a new boyfriend.
“It’s not your fault,” Groves said he tells these women. “He pulled the wool over your eyes.”
The stakes couldn’t be higher. Effects of a sexual assault last far beyond when any physical wounds may have healed.
“It is a lifelong lasting trauma,” Schalinske said. “It’s something that’s going to continue to haunt the victim. You ever fully move on from that type of crime.”
Mowery has worked more than his share of sexual assault cases as a prosecutor.
“I know the deep and lifelong impact of these offenses,” he said.
That’s why the issue is so important to him.
“If one (additional) kid reports, that’s awesome,” Mowery said.
He has also put his budget where his heart is. He paid to send one Noble County Department of Child Services worker through special training regarding sexual assaults and has planned to send another.
There is also the Noble County Sexual Assault Response Team, of which Mowery is a member. A SART team consists of prosecutors, law enforcement, victim advocates and sexual assault nurse examiners.
A full list of recommended donation items can be obtained by contacting Schalinske, but includes: snacks, small water bottles, gas cards, tampons/pads, paper towels, Clorox, dish soap, Tide pods, pencils, pens, copy paper, notepads, tissues and postage stamps.
Any office or group wanting to participate can contact Schalinske.
“They can contact me and we’ll make a point to pick them up,” Schalinske said of donated items.
Denim Days have their root in a 1992 Italian sexual assault case involving an 18-year-old girl and her 45-year-old driving instructor.
According to information provided by Schalinske, after the instructor was convicted, the case was overturned by Italy’s supreme court, which found that “because the victim wore very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape but consensual sex.”
