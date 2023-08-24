East Noble to host special education meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corp. will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the East Noble attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at the administrative offices at East Noble.
For more information, contact Matt Stinson at 347-2502.
Kendallville offers special garage sale program Labor Day weekend
KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville Communitywide Garage Sale has been scheduled for the coming Labor Day weekend.
The Kendallville City Council voted to allow the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce to host the garage sales — which won’t count against the four-sale maximum set for residents.
Participants can choose any three consecutive day spans from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4.
Participants should sign up at the chamber’s website, kendallvillechamber.com, so their location will be included in advertising the sale.
