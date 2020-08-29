SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana Flea Market is extending the 2020 season with “Fall Bonus Days” and will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday now through Oct. 14.
The added fall dates will feature special giveaways and activities. The market said visitors can expect to find vendors offering everything from plants and produce to décor and all things fall.
“With many festivals and craft shows being canceled around the area and throughout the entire state, vendors were excited to have a place to sell this fall,” said Michael Christner, Shipshewana Flea Market director.
Shipshewana Flea Market is the midwest’s largest flea market situated on 40 acres in Shipshewana.
“The outdoor open-air market is ideal for shopping as the 40 acres of spaces lends itself very well to social distancing and has been operating under the state’s guidance for retail since the middle of May,” said Christner.
Exact details are still being finalized and plans will continue to develop as the dates approach. The decision was announced late last week following the announcement of yet another large festival cancellation.
The current Fall lineup for Shipshewana Trading Place Auction and Flea Market includes:
• Labor Day Flea Market — Sept. 7-9 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Fall Bonus Days – Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Those events will feature special prizes and giveaways, fall shopping, fall food and more.
• Special Friday Night Antique Auction – Friday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. This event will feature two specialty rings selling primitives, antiques, and toys. Three regular rings will be selling a variety of antiques and collectibles.
• Swap Meets – Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 17, from daylight – 1 p.m. These meets will feature 100 spaces of unique bargains, small animals, birds and deals.
• Antique Toy Auction – Wednesday, Oct. 21, starting at 9 a.m. This auction will feature higher quality antique toys alongside the regular weekly antiques and collectibles auction.
• Ship-Chic Craft and Vintage Shows – Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. These shows will feature over 100 vendors selling gifts, vintage items, home décor, crafts, clothing, jewelry, signs and more.
Located in the heart of Shipshewana, a small, yet popular tourist town of 650 people, the market attracts thousands of visitors a week to the community. For more information on the flea market or auction, visit www.shipshewanafleamarket.com or call 768-4129.
Find more at the Shipshewana Flea Market Facebook page for the most up to date information on events.
