LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School senior Luci Cook was named Miss Corn School Thursday night in LaGrange.
Cook earned a $1,000 scholarship she said she’ll use to attend Liberty University next year.
Eight girls competed for the title Wednesday and Thursday nights. In addition to winning the Miss Corn School crown, Cook also took home the Virginia Hart Schwin Award, named in honor of the contest’s first winner. That prize included a silver bowl and a check for $50.
Cook said after the contest she didn’t have a clue she’s win.
“I feel so thankful for this community,” she said. “This is just a blessing. I decided I wanted to pay for college myself, and I’ve been doing a lot of things to earn scholarships. I just thank Jesus for this blessing. I am so grateful.”
Cook said the highlight of the contest was building new relationships with the other seven girls competing for the title.
Cook is the daughter of Peter and Erica Cook, Wolcottville. She’s involved in DECA, varsity softball, and student council. Her volunteer work includes an AMA Medical Mission to Mexico, a Kingdom Road Project Mission to Haiti, and Forgotten Children mission work in Honduras.
She was the 2021 third-place winner in Marketing Communications at DECA district events. She plans to become a lawyer and work as a defense attorney.
Lillian Eash, a senior at Westview Jr./Sr. High School was named the contest’s first runner-up. Eash is the daughter of Cory and Vanessa Each.
She is the founder and president of the Westview Community Service Club, founder of the Meal Bridge, a weekly food delivery service for LaGrange County widows.
She also runs a fashion business called A La Mode Society which sells thrifted and recycled clothing.
After high school, she plans on attending Purdue University and becoming a veterinarian.
Eash also was named the contest’s Miss Congeniality.
The contest’s remaining contestants included Jordan Norris, Alayna Rasler, Raina Wickey, Kylee Waldron, Nevaeh Hoyer, and Kaylyn Gates.
