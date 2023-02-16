AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council got some good news at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday — and it’s going to mean new sidewalks for at least four blocks of town streets.
The council awarded its Community Crossings Grant to low-bidder Pulver Asphalt Paving Wednesday for a total of $596,890.
Grant recipients were announced by the state in in January, with Avilla receiving an award of $617,016. Estimated total cost of the paving projects was $822,688, with the grant providing 75% of that total.
“We were very happy with the bids this time,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
Mill and overlay work, including curbing and some sidewalks, will be done on:
• Meadow/First Street from Ridgeview Trail to Van Scoyoc Street.
• Second Street from Water Street to Van Scoyoc Street.
Because the bids came in so low, the town’s 25% portion will be $138,187 — approximately $45,000 less than anticipated.
An alternate bid include in the advertised package included installing sidewalks on between 4-6 blocks along that stretch. That cost in Pulver’s bid package for the sidewalk installation was $44,000, allowing the town to do that work.
“That’s a really good blessing,” council president Phil Puckett said of the lower-than-anticipated bid results.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council approved Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills request to spend $7,168 to purchase eight refurbished automatic electronic defibrillators.
The AEDs can be used if someone has stopped breathing to help revive a heart rhythm.
“Every car will have an AED,” Wills said.
The refurbished AEDs come with a warranty, Wills said, and come at a significant savings to the town compared to purchasing new units. The cost of a new AED costs a minimum of $2,500 per unit.
• The council heard a presentation from Fire Chief Chad Geiger concerning hose and ladder testing.
In years past, the Avilla Fire Department tested its own hoses, but a stretched-then volunteer corps has made that impossible.
“I just don’t have enough help to do it,” Geiger said.
The low bid was turned in by Fire Cat at a cost of 41 cents per foot of hose and $2.95 per foot of ladder.
According to Geiger, the department has approximately 11,000 feet of hose and 213 feet of ladders, putting the overall cost near $5,100.
The council approved the contract with Fire Cat.
• The council asked Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll to research costs for installing security cameras which would cover both entrances to the Avilla Town Hall.
“It’s all for security,” Puckett said. “I feel it’s a good deterrent.”
The council took no formal action while it waited for cost estimates.
• Geiger reported that his department had 45 calls for service in the month of January, with 31 of those being medical runs.
Twenty nine of those calls came within Avilla’s corporate limits, with the others coming from Allen, Green and Swan townships.
Geiger said the department had added two volunteers to its rolls, but those additions were not expected to impact the availability to respond to daytime runs.
• Will said his officers had 227 calls for service in January, including responding to two reports of drug trash, two illegal parking complaints, 14 traffic stops and five domestic disturbances.
