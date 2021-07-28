ROME CITY — A Rome City runaway teenager who had last been seen by her family on July 3 has been located safe and unharmed.
According to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin, Aubree Lynn Schuman, 17, was found at a residence in the 500 block of Keyser Street in Garrett at 7:41 p.m. Sunday.
Trever Dunn, 20, of Kendallville was arrested in conjunction with Schuman’s discovery on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Dunafin said a tip from a concerned citizen led police to the Keyser Street location.
Garrett Patrolman Tyler Strahl and other police officers went to the residence Sunday evening, according to court documents filed in the case. Strahl said he could hear multiple people inside talking, one of which sounded like a female.
“When I knocked on the door, Trever answered the door. I detained him because (Kendallville) officer (Matt) Gillison had told me Trever might have a firearm inside of the residence. I asked Trever if (the juvenile) was inside of the residence. He advised no one else was inside and denied consent to search,” Strahl said in the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Strahl said he called Noble County and confirmed that Schuman was still an active missing/runaway juvenile. Gillison said he was also advised that the Noble County Sheriff’s Department had talked to Dunn multiple times regarding the disappearance of Schuman and each time he denied knowing where she was, according to court documents.
The concerned citizen was able to talk Schuman into leaving the residence.
Strahl said while he was transferring Dunn to his vehicle, he became upset and agitated with the fact police had entered his house without a warrant.
“Earlier at the residence he was upset by this, despite us telling him then that we didn’t enter the residence,” Strahl said.
“I advised him again that we never entered his residence and that (Schuman) came out on her own. Trever immediately stated, ‘How is she that stupid!’ referring to her coming out of the residence on her own.
“I believe Trever contributed to the delinquency of a minor by keeping her in the residence knowing her to be a runaway and lied about the fact she wasn’t inside the residence,” Strahl said.
Dunafin interviewed a person July 20 who said Schuman had spent the night at a residence in the Kendallville area and then left in a black vehicle with an unknown female. Police do not know what date Schuman spent the night in Kendallville, only that it occurred after her family had reported her missing.
Prior to being spotted in the Kendallville area, Schuman had not been seen since leaving her place of employment in Rome City at approximately 4 p.m. on July 3.
The Garrett Police Department, the Kendallville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.
