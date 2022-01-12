LAGRANGE — The Chamber of LaGrange County holds its annual meeting luncheon, and member showcase this Thursday at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, starting at 10:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Grogg-Martin Auctioneers & Realty.
The annual event is an important part of the chamber’s kick-off of the new business year. More than 20 area businesses and organizations will be setting up booths at the event. A tradeshow-style event, the showcase allows members to network with each other, while at the same time, share information about their companies. Some even offer visitors a chance to play games, win prizes and participate in giveaways.
Sarah Patrick, the executive director of the chamber said this event helps the chamber set a positive tone for the rest of the new year.
“This annual meeting is a time to review the accomplishment of 2021,” she explained. But it’s also going to be a great time for me to step up and introduce myself as the new executive director of the chamber, and cast a little bit of vision about what I’m excited about for the new year.”
The keynote speaker at this year’s event is Joe Urbanski, President, and CEO of Farmers State Bank. Urbanski will be focusing his speech on culture, leadership, and teamwork.
Following lunch, members will hold an election for open seats on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Candidates for those positions include Christina Blaskie, Parkview LaGrange Hospital; Austin Miller, Tire Star; Andrea Howe, Farmers State Bank; Tracey Hawk, Beach Bodz Salon; and Noel Frost, Realtor with Coldwell Banker. Members up for re-election to the board are Andy Linder, owner of Trading Post Outfitters, and Mike Patka, owner of Grogg-Martin Auctioneers and Realty.
The public is welcome to attend the event. Lunch is served at noon. Tickets are available at the door and cost $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Patrick said the chamber has more than 150 people confirmed for the luncheon.
“I’m pretty pleased with the numbers we have. People are excited to get back into the swing of things,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to seek some new clientele in a new and unique way.”
According to the chamber, its mission is to advocate for the success of its members. The Chamber is an action-ready organization, aimed at meeting the community’s business needs. Small and large businesses alike make up the Chamber’s circle, and together, we work to advance the interest and well-being of LaGrange County through legislative, information, and business resources.
