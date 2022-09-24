ROME CITY — Colorful blossoms flow horizontally through the new mural in Rome City, under a Vincent Van Gogh sun and sky. The giant, interactive Luna Moth has both historical significance and a secret — it glows in the dark.
Advance Rome City hosted the reveal party Thursday night, dropping the gray tarps to show the mural installed on the north side of Shooky’s Shack. Motorists coming into Rome City on S.R> 9 from the north will get a clear view of the new mural.
Artist Tamara Bieberich was on hand to talk about her work to a small crowd which gathered. She said the mural features water lilies, morning glory, day lilies, hydrangeas and other flowers as a nod to Rome City’s famous author and naturalist, Gene Stratton-Porter.
Stratton-Porter was a champion of wildlife conservation, including the Luna moth, Bieberich created the Luna Moth to be interactive, where people could have fun taking pictures of themselves or others with the mural as a backdrop. Special paint makes the Luna Moth glow in the dark, a unique and striking feature of the mural.
Bieberich drew stylistic inspiration from “A Starry Night,” a famous painting by Vincent Van Gogh. She used Van Gogh’s short brush-stroke technique from that painting to create motion in the sky and in the giant sun that dominates the upper left corner. The mural is painted on panels that can easily be repaired,
Bieberich is an art teacher at West Noble Elementary School. West Noble Elementary principal Mark Yoder and assistant principal Jennifer Duncan led a small contingent of colleagues to the reveal party to support Bieberich.
Diann Scott, vice president of Advance Rome City, said the Shooky site was first proposed for a mural in 2019 for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s project to put a mural in each of the 11 counties it serves. Ultimately, Doc’s Hardware in Albion was chosen for Noble County’s mural in that project.
Scott said Advance Rome City still thought the Shooky’s site had potential. ARC members began planning, and chose a design with Bieberich as the artist in 2021. Bieberich said a Rome City council member approached her about doing the mural.
Advance Rome City presented a check for art enrichment at West Noble Elementary School on Bieberich’s behalf.
“Thanks to all the people who continue to support Rome City at the Spring Fling,” Scott said.
