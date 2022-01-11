ROME CITY — Five town streets on the north side of Sylvan Lake will be getting repaired in 2022 as Rome City awarded a paving contract to Niblock Excavating for the job.
The paving project will be paid for primarily with state Community Crossings grant funds, which cover 75% of the work. Rome City had received a $227,999.98 grant award from the state in November for its upcoming paving project.
On Monday, town council members opened bids from five contractors who submitted for the project, which will repave Spring Beach Road, Chambers Street, Lakeside Circle, North Shore Drive and Twin Island Road.
Town Manager Leigh Pranger said those five are the last five that need repairs on the north side of Sylvan Lake.
“It finishes all the rest of the roads we haven’t done in the last 10 years,” Pranger said.
Bids for the project ranged from $243,274 at the lowest, submitted by Niblock, to upward of $293,000 at the high end.
A bid from one of the five contractors was rejected because of an apparent math error in their bid calculations that grossly skewed their package to more than $500,000.
“Niblock was by far the cheapest,” said town council president Nick Heffner. “About $23,000 less than anyone else.”
Heffner and town board member Cheryl Clifton awarded the contract to Niblock. Board member Kirk Klein was absent.
Work will take place later this year once the weather breaks and asphalt plants reopen for the year.
In other business Monday, the Rome City Town Council:
• Approved selling the town street sweeper for $650. The town had purchased it for about $9,800 years back and use it, but Pranger said the cost of replacement brushes made the sweeper more expensive than it was worth.
• Heard updates from Pranger about the 2021 building report and Board of Zoning Appeals activity.
• Heard from Pranger that “We’re going to need to do something about generators,” as more homeowners are installing and using generators. While the generators are fine for use during power outages, Pranger said issues have arisen with people doing laundry and other intensive usages during times when the town’s sewer pumps and grinders are out of service due to a power outage, which creates issues with the wastewater system.
• Heard the police department update from Town Marshal Paul Hoffman, including a recap of the 2021 department statistics.
