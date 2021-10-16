Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE —Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Oct. 8, through Thursday, Oct. 15, according to jail records.
Miqueaz Velazquez-Bravo, 34, of the 600 block of East C.R. 705N, Howe, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to charges of residential entry and battery on a person younger than 14.
Jerod Norris, 23, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Friday by Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Lucas Little, 40, of the 2600 block of N. Drive, Albion, Michigan, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Little posted bond and was released Friday.
Tasha Severns, 40, of the 22600 block of Mile Road, Springport, Michigan, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Madison Farnsworth, 21, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol.
Sergio Luna, 25, of the 300 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Justin Fergison, 32, of the 500 block of East Chicago Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jacob Teague, 27, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 910W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 9 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Lavon Miller, 33, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 500E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Devon Mark, 34, of the 2800 block of S.R. 3, Mongo, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Candice Benson, 57, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
George Wable, 44, of the 200 block of South Mountain, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and possession of heroin. Wable posted bond and was released Saturday.
Chase Miller, 23, of the 8300 block of West Orland Road, Orland, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Elmer Miller, 20, of the 11800 block of West C.R. 400S, Millersburg, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of minor in possession and operating while intoxicated. Miller posted bond and was released Sunday.
Andrew Staton, 24, of the 2900 block of North Schlabatch Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement.
David Brown, 55, of the 3600 block of Grape Avenue, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Sunday by LaGrane town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Brown posted bond and was released Sunday.
Nicholas Lee, 38, of the 57800 block of Seventh Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County. No further charging information provided.
McKayla Ford, 26, of Bristol, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of a syringe. Ford posted bond and was released Monday.
Jonathon Potts, 47, of the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Bristol, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Potts posted bond and was released Monday.
Tyler Rasnake, 32, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a needle and possession of paraphernalia.
Santos Cabrera, 27, of the 8700 block of South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, Illinois, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Kayla Preston, 28, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on c harges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
