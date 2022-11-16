ALBION — Be Noble Inc., Noble County’s local economic development organization, has announced the hiring of a new executive director.
Melanie Kellogg will assume the role beginning Nov. 28. She fills the vacancy left when Gary Gatman resigned from the position in October.
Kellogg is a 2010 graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelors degree in Public Relations and Marketing. She completed her MBA in 2022.
Kellogg previously held the position of community development planner at Region 3A, a development and regional planning commission serving communities and counties in Northeast Indiana through economic development, community development, transportation, and housing initiatives.
She was most recently employed as a contracts administrator for a private company engaged in the defense industry. Her resume also includes extensive work experience in the non-profit sector. She has been employed with regional organizations including March of Dimes, Otis R. Bowen Center, and the American Heart Association.
Kellogg resides in northern Whitley County.
Be Noble shares an office with the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau in downtown Albion. For more information, visit noblecountyedc.com or call 636-3800.
