KENDALLVILLE — Once a teacher, always a teacher inside the classroom and out.
Matt Stinson, special education director, teacher and safety director for East Noble School Corp., took time Wednesday night to give the East Noble School Board a lesson on special education.
Stinson’s nearly 50-minute overview of the special education services was the bulk of Wednesday night’s meeting. On hand in the audience to support Stinson were several of the special education teachers for the school system.
“We are blessed to have the very best team I have been around,” Stinson said. “Special education is difficult, but it is a joy to come to work every day.
“I want to thank the people that came tonight. This is what they do on a daily basis. We would not have the needed supports in place if it wasn’t for these people. They are passionate about what they do,” he added.
Currently 709 students or 20.4% of the student body have Individual Education Plans, which must be set up for those students who are in the corporation’s special education program.
Stinson said that number fluctuates weekly and even daily at times, because students can move in and out of the program.
Indiana state law requires all public schools within the state to provide special education services to all who need it. The state outlines 13 disability areas in Article 7 of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The school system currently has students in 11 of the 13 disability areas. Currently the school system doesn’t serve any blind/deaf students or students with traumatic brain injury.
The school system also provides related services as defined in Article 7. Those services include occupational therapy, physical therapy, adaptive-based physical therapy, adaptive special education and special education transportation.
Special education services are also provided for non-public school children within the district. East Noble also serves students at Oak Farm Montessori School, St John Lutheran and St. Mary School. Plans can also be developed for homeschool students within the district.
Stinson said the special education program’s number one goal is to provide for the needs of all students.
“Every student is unique,” he said. “We want our students to be included in everything they can.”
To help special education students feel included, several unified programs are also offered for students. The unified program partners general education students with special education students in a variety of programs including sports.
Learning partners at the high school partner a special education student with a general education student. Both students work hand-in-hand for a trimeter.
Stinson said some students find it the most memorable part of their K-12 experience.
Another asset to the corporation is Wanda, a therapy dog that works with students.
“There are students that respond to Wanda that don’t respond to anything else,” Stinson said. “We are blessed to have her, she is an important part of the team.”
Wanda’s handler is adaptive physical education teacher Ryan Pepple. At 8 years old, Wanda was recently re-certified as a therapy dog. People said he was told she could work until the age of 11 if she stays in good health.
Board member Brad Anderson asked if there was a plan in place for when Wanda retires.
“My hope is that we would get another service dog,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who has an autistic daughter, said he appreciates everything the staff does to help students.
“Thank you for everything you do,” he said.
Stinson said the district would possibly look into getting another therapy dog after Wanda is retired.
In other business:
• The board approved the sale of a 12-year-old bus for scrap after it was diagnosed as having engine issues, which would have cost the district $6,500 to repair recently.
East Noble Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said with scrap prices at their current level the corporation would get more out of the bus by scrapping it. During the Jan. 6 board meeting, the board approved the purchase of four new buses for the 2021 school year.
The corporation will keep one of the four buses as a spare and trade-in three.
• The board also approved a bid from CDW-G for the installation of two additional wireless access points at East Noble Middle School.
• The final business item was the approval to sell obsolete items on eBay, which was also approved by the board.
Personnel approvals
• Jaren Boterf — hired as a temporary instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary
• Melanie Cross — hired as an instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary
• Anita Zollars — was named preschool department head at Avilla Elementary
• Tony Pita — approved as boys’ soccer coach at East Noble Middle School
• John O’Connor, Bill Krock and Chris Moriarity approved as assistant girls’ track coaches at East Noble High School
• Josh Prochaska and Jerry Cauhorn approved as assistant boys’ track coaches
• Leave requests approved for Amber Reidenbach at East Noble Middle School and Amy Anders at Wayne Center Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.