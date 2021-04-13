ROME CITY — With approval from the Rome City Town Council the Rome City Town Hall will be getting an outside makeover.
The town council approved just under $6,000 to update the landscaping in front of town hall during Monday night’s town council meeting. The council reviewed three bids ranging from $5,995 to just over $10,000. The final bid approval went to Hulen’s Landscaping, from Kendallville, with a bid of $5,995.
Clerk/Treasurer Brenda Conley said the office staff was looking for something that was low maintenance.
During the meeting the council also reviewed three bids for mowing at the town hall. The contract was awarded to J/S Lawn Care, out of Wolcottville, who currently mows the town’s waste water treatment plant and the dam at Sylvan Lake. The town will pay J/S $55 a week to maintain the lawn at the town hall.
Also under old business the board denied a bid from Mike Friskney to purchase a piece of property at 611 Jackson St., owned by the city.
Town councilwoman Cheryl Clifton said the offer was way below what the town was hoping to get out of the property.
In new business, the board approved a contract with Commonwealth Engineering to assist the town with permit renewal for the town’s wastewater plant. The contract is not to exceed $5,000.
During Town Manager Leigh Pranger’s report she updated the council on several projects, which are in the works by the park board. Signage will be installed highlighting the town’s five parks, with details of the amenities at each park. Signage will also be installed along the bike trail highlighting the amenities in town, directing people to businesses and the town parks.
Plans are being finalized for the new bathrooms at Gaff Park, with hopes that they will be completed by Chautauqua Days in August.
In other business:
• Town Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, residents wishing to participate can meet at the town hall. Those who wish to volunteer will be sent out in teams to clean up roadways around town.
• Cleanup at Kelley and Gaff parks will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in preparation for the upcoming youth sports season. This year the town has five softball teams and no baseball teams as interest was low.
• Town wide garage sales will be May 7-8 and Aug. 6-7
• Tickets are available for this year’s Spring Fling at Sylvan Cellars. The event will be May 7.
