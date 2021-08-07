WOLF LAKE — They were there at the beginning. And now they’re being honored for all their hard work.
Kathy and Junior Gray were announced as Wolf Lake Onion Days Parade grand marshals as the annual festival kicked of Thursday night at the town park. The festival runs through today.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. today in Wolf Lake.
The Grays were both on the inaugural committee which revived the Onion Days Festival in 1972. They retired from the committee in 2020 after nearly 50 years of faithful service.
Junior Gray was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, according to information provided by the festival committee. He grew up on the family farm near High Lake, where they raised crops, hogs and had dairy cows. At attended Wolf Lake Schools and graduated with the class of 1964.
He served in the Army and was stationed at an ammunition depot in Vietnam. After his discharge, he returned to work on the family farm.
Kathy was born in Lafeyette and grew up in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Columbia City. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1968. While in school, he worked at Blue Bells company store and Whitley County Hospital as an admissions clerk.
Junior and Kathy were married Feb. 14, 1970, at Big Lake Church of God. They have two sons: Dan (Lin) Gray of Wolf Lake and Will (Sarah) Gray of Decature and seven grandchildren.
The following is today’s schedule of events:
Saturday, Aug. 7
• 7 a.m. — Breakfast in the park
• 7:30 a.m. — 3-on-3 registration
• 8 a.m. — 3-on-3 begins
• 8-11 a.m. — Garden tractor pulls at the school
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show at the Room 2 Room parking lot
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Tractor show continues at school
• 9-11 a.m. — Kids morning activities
• 11 a.m. — Frozen T-shirt contest
• 11:30 a.m. — Shootout
• 1 p.m. — Merriam Chapel Puppets
• 1 p.m. — Euchre tournament at VFW
• 2:30 p.m. — Tug-O-War
• 3:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Pie contest drop off
• 4 p.m. — Parade lineup at the school
• 5 p.m. — Parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Wolf Lake trivia contest on the basketball court
• 7 p.m. — Silent auction ends
• 7:30 p.m. — Pie auction
• 8-11 p.m. — Roger Marshall Band
