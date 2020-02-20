LIGONIER — The past few weeks have been “most excellent” for Freddie Miller.
Miller, a 2010 West Noble High School alumnus, is enjoying his time in the limelight after a comical interview at a marijuana dispensary in Michigan spread like wildfire on social media.
Recently, Miller visited the ReLeaf dispensary in Niles, Michigan, to commemorate its opening following Indiana’s northern neighbor legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana.
As Miller was waiting in line, South Bend’s WSBT TV station caught up with him and asked him how things were going.
“I was kind of hoping for a Willy Wonka thing, like gates and somebody coming out with a cane and doing tricks, but so far, it’s just cold,” Miller told WSBT.
The video of bandana-clad Miller’s interview was shared across social media, prompting Miller to receive messages from friends from high school and family who thought the video was just as funny as the other hundreds of people who shared it.
After going what Miller called “viral locally,” an email came from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” producers asking him to be on the show.
“I wasn’t even checking my email, right? I didn’t think anything of the video,” Miller said.
He wasn’t too sure the email was real, so he didn’t take it seriously at first. But one night, messages on social media from producers started appearing in his inboxes.
It was about 6 p.m., about time for Miller and his family to settle down and eat dinner.
“I’m like, how do I tell this to my mom? She didn’t know I had gone to the dispensary,” Miller said.
So, instead of flying to Kimmel’s set, Miller revisited the dispensary and streamed an interview in front of a live audience.
Unlike some other talk shows, Miller said he wasn’t told what the questions would be or how he should respond to them.
Since then, interviews and public appearances have been rolling in for Miller.
Multiple Michiana-area radio stations have interviewed Miller on the air, and he’ll be making an appearance on at least one podcast, with requests to do more.
He’ll also be a judge at this April’s Hash Bash festival in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which normally draws a crowd of about 3,000.
He’s attempted to sit down and type out a calendar of his requests, but they keep rolling in.
“I’ve gotten more offers than I can actually keep up with,” Miller said.
He gets recognized on the street, too, and takes selfies and chats with people who stop him.
“I can tell whenever people are going to recognize me because I see the doubletake,” Miller said.
While he’s still riding the wave of fame, Miller is looking to turn this into an employment opportunity. Dispensaries have offered him jobs in Michigan, but for now, he’s weighing his options.
