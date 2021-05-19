3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Carlton J. Harwood, 51, of the 00 block of EMS R Four Lane, Pierceton, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Harwood was held without bond.
Joshua W. Miller, 36, of the 900 block of Lane 210, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held on $1,000 bond.
Ronnie J. Schlabach, 21, of the 6500 block of South C.R. 1100W, Millersburg, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Schlabach was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.