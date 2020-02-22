SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Fire Department is getting a new tanker truck in about a year.
The fire department has ordered a new 4,000-gallon tanker truck to replace a problematic 2006 tanker truck that’s part of its fleet.
Shipshewana Fire Chief Chad Miller, said his department has been looking into getting a new tanker for about two years.
S&S Fire Apparatus, a company that manufactured fire trucks in Fairmount, manufactured the department’s current tanker. S&S shut down unexpectedly in 2009.
Miller said a flaw with the design of the truck’s water tank has been called unrepairable and forced the Shipshewana department to replace the truck.
“The one that we’re replacing,” he said of the tanker, “its tank is falling apart on us.”
Miller said the tanker features a fiberglass tank, an S&S innovation. The problem is the tank apparently absorbs so much water it rigidity changes, and it starts to come apart.
He said the tank has been repaired twice but the tank continues to be a problem. Now, no one is willing to make any more repairs.
“Back when we got that truck, S&S was a leader in our area in fire trucks. They sold a lot of tankers,” Miller said. “I think they had good intentions, but that design just didn’t work out.”
Miller said he talked with representatives from many departments across the county who also purchased S&S tankers and they told him they’ve experienced the same problem. Traditionally, fire departments keep and maintain trucks for longer than 13 years, and Miller admitted having to replace this truck is frustrating.
Tanker trucks play an important role in rural fire departments. Just last week, a large fire almost 4 miles from the nearest fire hydrant prompted LaGrange fire officials to put out a call for a tanker task force, asking every department in the area to send a tanker truck to help transport the water firefighters needed to fight that fire. Nearly 10 trucks hauled water from LaGrange to the fire scene for more than four hours.
The department ordered a new $413,499 tanker from a North Dakota fire apparatus manufacturer. The department will receive a $60,000 trade-in allowance. Newbury and Van Buren townships also chipped in $105,000 toward the cost of purchasing the new tanker.
Miller said he’s already signed a contract to build the new truck.
“We’ve signed the paperwork, so now it will be a 365-day project,” he explained. “That’s how it works when you build a custom fire apparatus.”
Miller said he expects that new truck to be delivered to Shipshewana in January of 2021.
