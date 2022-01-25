SHIPSHEWANA — It turns out last weekend’s cold and blustery winter weather was perfect weather for Shipshewana 14th annual Ice Festival and Chili Cook-off.
The festival, which had been hampered in the past by unseasonably warm temperatures, was pushed back about three weeks this year, in the hopes Mother Nature would provide a little colder weather that would help keep the blocks of ice needed for the competition in a little better condition.
Last Friday and Saturday, Mother Nature delivered, bringing subfreezing temperatures and brisk winds to northeast Indiana. Near arctic cold, however, didn’t stop people from coming out, said Levi King, one of the Ice Festival’s organizations.
The festival, sponsored by the Shipshewana’s Retail Merchants Association, arranged to bring in 31,000 pounds of ice in 600-pound blocks to be carved up by 11 professional ice carvers. On Friday, those carvers created about 25 different ice carvings placed in front of various businesses around town. King said hundreds of people turned out Friday to watch those pieces of ice art take shape.
But Saturday, visitors turned out by the thousands to watch the annual ice carving competition and partake in the chili cook-off. Ticket sales for the chili cook-off more than doubled ticket sales for the last couple of years, King said.
While the fire pit proved to be one of the most popular attractions at the ice carving competition, King said even he was surprised to see how many people decided to bundle up against the cold and see the competition for themselves.
Jim Houser, a Fort Wayne area ice carver, took home top honors in the ice carving competition with his creation of a peacock. Houser was sponsored by the Davis Mercantile. Michigan native Mike Evans took second place with his ice sculpture of shrimp on a fork. Edward Jones sponsored him. Will Passino’s sculpture of the moon and the stars took home third place. He was sponsored by the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association.
Over at the Smokehouse, Jay Chupp of E&S Sales took home the Chili Cookoff top prize for his white chili. Rich Stolzfus’s smoked brisket chili earned second place honors while Kathryn Martin’s three-bean chili took home the third-place prize.
