LIGONIER — West Noble High School’s Diego Flores was surprised Monday to learn that his path to Purdue University in West Lafayette is paved a little smoother. He is the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Noble County.
Unlike other years, Flores’ parents, Norma and Juan of Ligonier, weren’t in on the secret surprise. They were lured to the high school on false pretenses so they received the good news when their son did.
Flores had no words, just a beaming smile, as he received the award from Jennifer Shultz, director of communications and scholarship at the Community Foundation of Noble County. He turned to his mother and father for an emotional embrace.
As a future Boilermaker, Flores intends to study mechanical engineering in the fall of 2022. As a West Noble Charger, he’s been active in his church youth group, National Honor Society, West Noble soccer and as a soccer coach, Charger Care, History Club president, tutoring, community cleanup. He is an orientation guide for freshmen, works in the concession stands, and serves as class vice president. He also has a part-time job.
Flores has a sister, Korenna, who is a graduate of Goshen College and a nurse, and a brother, Xavier, who graduates this month from Purdue University with an engineering degree.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana.
In nominating Noble County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, consideration was given to well-rounded seniors through their academics, community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, work experience, and leadership roles.
This year’s 32 applicants provided recommendation letters from two references and submitted three essays, which were evaluated by the community foundation scholarship committee of six Noble County citizens, who interviewed the top 10 finalists.
After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, ICI, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
Those finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Community Foundation of Noble County. Those students are: Kolton Bailey, Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; AnnaBella Brown, Canterbury High School; Audrey Brumbaugh, Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Aletha Hoover, Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Jackson Hoover, Central Junior-Senior High School; Seth Knepper, Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Christopher Miller, West Noble High School and Joshua Prater, East Noble High School.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are:
• To help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana;
• To increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and
• To encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company.
Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.
