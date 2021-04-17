Several booked locally
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, April 9, through Thursday, April 15, according to jail records.
Crystal Simon, 31, of the 2700 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, was arrested Friday, April 9, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Williams, 27, of the 52400 block of Tallyho Drive, South Bend, was arrested Friday, April 9, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Denzale Dillard, 31, of the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, South Bend, was arrested Friday, April 9, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of invasion of privacy.
Vitaly Kosar, 41, of the 8400 block of West Rand Avenue, River Grove, Illinois, was booked Friday, April 9, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Brittany Kitchen, 26, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 300E, Wolcottville, was booked Friday, April 9, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
De’Andre Henderson-Bennet, 24, of the 2100 block of Ashland Street, Detroit, Michigan, was booked Friday, April 9, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating without a license.
John Keeslar, 50, of the 51300 block of C.R. 109, Elkhart, was arrested Friday, April 9, by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Oklahoma.
Paul Miller, 40, of the 1100 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday, April 10, by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Coburn, 35, of the 7500 block of East C.R. 1100N, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement. Coburn posted bond and was released Sunday.
Dylan Turnbow, 21, of the 500 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Turnbow posted bond and was released Sunday.
Sergio Mendoza, 24, homeless, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without a license.
Lawrence Troup, 41, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 1170E, Stroh, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Victoria Washington, 29, of the 1800 block of Hazel Street, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and identity deception. Washington was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joe County.
Sergio Mendoza, 24, homeless, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without a license. Mendoza posted bond and was released Monday.
Richard Russell, 33, of Washington Street, Angola, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
