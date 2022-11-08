KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Cares has two community programs to help families in need during the holidays, and the organization needs help. Companies, businesses, organizations, churches and individuals are needed to adopt a family or to give a financial contribution to either program.
About 350 families are asking for assistance from the Thanksgiving Basket Brigade program. Distribution day for the baskets is Sunday, Nov. 20.
About 250 families are asking for assistance from the Kendallville Christmas Bureau program, which includes almost 400 children. Christmas Bureau distribution day is Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Basket Brigade has a new location for distribution this year. The new host church is St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St.
The adoption process for Basket Brigade has changed this year, too,
Over the past few years, Kendallville Cares has had several volunteers and recipients that prefer to exchange their baskets at the church. Volunteers who do not want to deliver their basket directly to the family may can drop it off at St. John Lutheran Church.
Volunteers who prefer to drop their basket off at the church will not get a specific name of a family. Instead, volunteers will be asked what size family they want to provide for, and will tag their basket small (1-2), medium (3-5) or large (6 or more), to speed up the process on distribution day, Sunday, Nov. 20.
Volunteers can also use these two links to request to adopt a family:
Basket Brigade adoption:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/13VogE6Tt52X8sQpX6kSeCLjfeRQBdLqjjfd0GBHIA7o/edit
A basket may include, but is not limited to, a turkey or ham, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and fruits, biscuits, rolls or bread, canned goods, pumpkin pie and whipped topping, milk, butter and eggs, paper products, cleaning products, foil roasting pans or bags, and additional staples for extra meals.
Christmas adoption:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1erPPnKyIYtDxzBKiQUz-GQJ_DEv7YCaCrT1ZfuiaITY/edit
Volunteers who cannot adopt a family for Christmas may also contribute with donations of new items such as socks, underwear, board games, books, LEGOs, Nerf products, crafts, Disney-themed items, superhero items, music items, coasts and baby toys.
Please contact Carrie Tibbs, Kendallville Cares Inc., The Hoosier Heartland Team-Century 21 Bradley, 125 E. North St., Kendallville, or call her at 260-347-4206 with questions or for more information about helping families through the Basket Brigade or Christmas Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.