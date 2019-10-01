LAGRANGE – Visitors to LaGrange’s Corn School celebration might want to consider visiting the LaGrange County Historical Society museum.
The LaGrange County Historical Society will open their museum Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in honor of Corn School. In addition, the members of the historical society will be holding a bake sale during this open house. Visitors are invited to visit the museum located at the corner of High and Lafayette streets in LaGrange and take some goodies home.
The museum also will be open Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
