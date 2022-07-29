KENDALLVILLE — A week after putting off an agreement regarding support for a new special education training house in Kendallville, East Noble's School Board reconvened Thursday to give it an OK.
The project to erect a new CHOICE house on Sargent Street may be back on track, with the Northeast Special Education Co-op originally hoping to get a foundation and basement poured by the first day of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 10.
On July 20, East Noble's board tabled a decision on the interlocal agreement after raising various questions about the CHOICE program, the new house in Kendallville and the potential costs and responsibilities East Noble would have by signing on.
In a split vote that went to table 4-3 after President Brent Durbin broke the tie, East Noble Superintendent Teresa Gremaux reached back out to co-op members to seek more information and answers to the board's questions.
CHOICE House is a post-graduation training program for special education students age 18-22 with moderate disability, where those individuals can attend programming and learn home skills to help them toward independent living in their adult lives.
CHOICE enrollees learn and practice things like home maintenance, laundry, cooking, yard work — skills that they’ll need to master in order to live on their own on in other cooperative settings.
Currently the CHOICE program is hosted at the Mason House of Hope in downtown Angola. But the co-op is now trying to build a new facility and relocate to Kendallville, which is more centrally located in the region and can better serve students from all local school districts.
Because of the distance, East Noble currently has six students eligible but none enrolled because of the travel distance from Kendallville to Angola, Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said at the July 20 meeting.
Board members raised several questions at the last meeting but didn't get solid answers to many of them, leading them to table the matter even though doing so might have derailed the schedule for the project.
Impact Institute building trades students will be the ones building the new house on Sargent Street and the hope was for them to be able to get started immediately once school was in session.
On Thursday, in a special meeting at the district's admin offices, board members reconvened with a much better outlook on the agreement.
"We did ask for more information from the co-op," Gremaux said. "We did get some programming background about what they were going to be doing with academics in math and reading and community-based instruction."
That information was delivered to board members in between meetings and the five members on hand did not take time to discuss what they learned, instead diving right into approval armed with their background info.
On Thursday, the board unanimously approved the agreement, with members Brad Anderson and Doug Jansen absent.
A week ago, Anderson and Jansen were two of the three who were against waiting, so the new information helped turn all four "no" votes from a week ago into "yes" votes on Thursday.
In other business Thursday, the East Noble school board:
•Approved personnel changes including:
Resignations — Jill Aker, special education teacher at East Noble High School; Wendy Spillner, instructional assistant at ENHS; Hayden Vogely, special education teacher at the Alternative Learning Center; Todd Harris, transportation driver; April Harris, food service assistant for Avilla Elementary; Mark Schutte, assistant robotics coach at Avilla.
New hires — Amanda Blackman, art teacher at South Side Elementary and ENHS; Ryan Worman, instructional assistant at ENHS; Heather Pinkerton, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Casondra Rowe, fourth-grade teacher at Rome City Elementary; Maribel Avila, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Rory Field, team leader at ENMS; Caitlin Hicks, team leader at ENMS; Melissa Hardin, student council sponsor at North Side.
Reassignments — Carrie Demske from special education teacher at ENMS to special education resource teacher at ENHS; Steve Shull, from food service assistant at ENHS to food service assistant at South Side.
