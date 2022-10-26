LIGONIER — A decision to change the traditional blue-and-red color scheme for graduation caps and gowns is stirring opposition and emotions for some West Noble seniors and parents.
Board member John Schwartz raised the subject at Monday night’s school board meeting. He said a second petition was signed by 104 seniors against the color change. He claimed the first student petition with signatures had been thrown away.
West Noble High School’s tradition had been blue gowns for boys and red gowns for girls for the past several years, but senior classes have voted on other colors in the past. The graduates keep the caps and return the gowns.
The new custom gowns will be red with blue band accents and will be worn by all members of the class.
High school principal Amanda Nine said objections now are too late. Seniors were told about the color choice in a presentation the second day of school in August, and no one objected at that time.
“There were zero phone calls, zero students who said anything,” Nine said.
Nine said her goal was to upgrade to a better-quality gown with nicer fabric to improve the appearance of the commencement ceremony. She is considering an idea to have teachers don academic robes and sashes to indicate their degrees to add to the decorum of graduation.
Nine found a company that created custom gowns for each high school, but the gowns had to be ordered in the summer. Administrators made the color choice to make the ordering deadline.
East Noble and Wawasee high schools order their graduation gowns from the same company.
Nine said misinformation has fueled the controversy, particularly on the price. She believes some seniors signed the petition without having correct information. A meeting with seniors was scheduled for Tuesday to get correct information out to all students.
She said the price of the 2023 gown is $5 more than the 2022 traditional gowns, and not $20 more as the rumors indicated. Because of inflation, the price of West Noble’s traditional gown rose from $25 for the 2022 gown to $37 for the 2023 gown.
Some board members grumbled that they hadn’t been consulted. Board member David Peterson asked if the all-one-color decision had anything to do with gender identity.
Nine said ordering two colors of gowns was cost prohibitive.
“This has nothing to do with gender identity,” said Nine. “We did not make the decision on that.”
During the Spotlight on Success, West Noble Primary students gave a short presentation on what they’ve learned in Forest School and led the Pledge of Allegience.
For Forest School, teachers take their students to Charger Trail and the nearby woods to explore outdoors and have less screen time. They shared how the outdoor nature study helps their students.
Student shared their favorite books with board members and gathered for a photo. Teachers said students have previously visited Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site and have an upcoming field trip to Merry Lea Environmental Center-Goshen College, near Wolf Lake.
The board also received a special education report from Kimberly Luke Scherer. The Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative has two classes of early intervention and one class of applied skills at the primary school; and one class of applied skills at the elementary, middle and high schools.
West Noble has 356 students who use special education services; with 64 for those student receiving services for speech impairment or language impairment.
“Push in” services happen when staff members come to the classroom to meet students. “Pull out” services happen in a setting outside the classroom, and are used most often for speech services.
The board heard that high school agriculture teacher Rudy Troxel will attend a professional conference Nov. 15-17 in Madison Wisconsin, at no cost to the district. Troxel will learn the latest information in dairy science, reproduction and genetics.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignation: Kimberly Diaz, district payroll specialist, effective Nov. 11.
Termination of teacher contract: Karen Hedrick, middle school seventh grade language arts, effective Oct. 24.
Classified: Stephanie Jones, middle school food service, 6 hours per day, $13 per hour, effective Oct. 25; James “Doug” Carbaugh, district hardware technician, 8 hours per day, $20 per hour, for 260 days, effective Nov. 8; Jared Leamon, district hardware technician increase to $20 per hour, effective Nov. 8; Jennifer Pease, Alicia Squire and Monica Walters, high school functional skills program assistants, a raise of 30 cents per hour.
Service Agreements-Curriculum writing and extended contracts: Lisa Crick, elementary 40 hours extended contract at $42.45 per hour; Brenda Custer, elementary 80 hours extended contract at $42.13 per hour; Marc Daniel, high school 16 hours extended contract at $52.63 per hour; Christine DeVries, middle school 80 hours extended contract at $47.55 per hour; Janet Hutsell, middle school 80 hours extended contract at $46.20 per hour; Alyssa Juday, primary 40 hours extended contract at $34.65 per hour; Khara Kimmel, high school 80 extended contract at $34.99 per hour; Teri Kruger, high school 40 hours extended contract at $40.75 per hour; Danielle Stitts, 80 hours extended contract at $36.69 per hour; Ashleigh Tippman, 200 hours extended contract at $32.27 per hour; Valerie Walter, middle school 80 hours extended contract at $28.54 per hour; Michael Weimer, middle school 80 hours extended contract at $47.90; Janelle Zukowski, high school 200 hours extended contract at $29.89 per hour; Kelli Brown, high school 200 hours extended contact at $44.16 per hour; Tisha Felix, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours ate $20 per hour; Heather Foster, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours at $20 per hour; Shonda Pfenning, primary summer curriculum writing 10 hours at $20 per hour; Charles Grady, high school summer curriculum writing 15 hours at $20 per hour; Ashley Libben, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours at $20 per hour; Candace Gum Hales, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours at $20 per hour; Christy Hofmeister, primary summer curriculum writing 20 hours at $20 per hour; Doug Brown, high school summer curriculum writing 9 hours at $20 per hour; Alicia Bartlett, high school summer curriculum writing 10 hours at $20 per hour; Grand Baumgartner, high school curriculum writing 2.5 hours at $20 per hour; Travis Steele, middle school curriculum Writing 5 hours are $20 per hour; Stacy Steel, middle school summer curriculum writing5 hours at $20; Kenna Cross, middle school summer curriculum writing5 hours at $20 per hour; Betsey Shrock, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours at $20 per hour; Deanne Woody, middle school summer curriculum writing 5 hours at $20 per hour; Stephanie Montgomery, middle school summer curriculum writing5 hours are $20 per hour; Yvette Rojas, primary summer curriculum writing 2 hours at $20 per hour; Julie Hanna, primary summer curriculum writing 30 hours at $20 per hour; and Vicki Replogle, middle summer curriculum writing at $20 per hour;
Service agreements-Coaches: Alyana Fulkerson, high junior varsity girls basketball coach, $3,542; Isaac Weimer and Malachio Walters, , high school volunteer assistant wrestling coaches; Waylon Richardson, high school head varsity baseball coach, $3,382; Terri Krueger, high school head girls tennis coach, $2,256; Aden Burke-Steiner, high school assistant girls track coach, $1,773; Stacy Lang, high school head gymnastics coach, $2,256; Lynlee Howard, high school assistant gymnastics coach, $1,211; Ethan Christen, middle school eighth grade boys basketball coach, $1,813; Cris Replogle, middle school seventh grade boys basketball coach, $1,813; Lucas Deck, middle school sixth grade boys basketball coach, $1,050; and Josh Ellet, middle school sixth grade boys basketball coach, $1,050.
