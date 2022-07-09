KENDALLVILLE — Taking the 4-H flowers project for a decade opened up a career path for Ally Barker, the reigning Miss Noble County.
The newly crowned queen is already working as a florist and hopes to open her own business someday.
Barker earned her Miss Noble County title at a June 26 pageant at Central Noble High School in her first-ever pageant competition with five other contestants. Her court includes first runner-up Braya Clouse, second runner-up Darian Manth, and third runner-up and Miss Congeniality Adara Bell.
Contestants gave a one-minute speech, answered an onstage question, and modeled both evening gowns and professional wear. Barker spoke on “Be the Change” in her one-minute speech, she said.
Barker is a 10-year 4-H member and the daughter of Joe and Kathy Barker of Kendallville. Being a 4-H member isn’t required to compete in the pageant.
“It’s not required but it doesn’t hurt to be in 4-H,” she said. “I’m excited to promote our own fair and tell people about the different things.”
Barker credits 4-H with giving her public speaking skills that helped her in the pageant.
“We talk with the judges and must be in front of people,” she said of her 4-H experience. “You definitely have to be comfortable in front of people.”
Barker’s large extended family has produced other Noble County queens, which inspired her to try for the crown, too. Barker is a recent graduate of East Noble High School, where she was in show choir, tennis, cheerleading and several clubs.
Barker is a summer intern at Ruby Moon Floral in LaOtto. She puts her knowledge of flowers and plants, gleaned from 10 years in the 4-H flower project, to practical use at the floral shop, pulling weeds in two large fields, planting new plants, and doing floral arrangements for weddings and other events.
“I want to be a florist,” she said. “I’m going to Purdue Fort Wayne to major in business and marketing. I want to open my own floral business in the future.”
Barker said she originally considered nursing as a career path, like her mother, but changed her mind when she saw how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her mother’s profession. Her years in 4-H helped her discover that she loves arranging flowers for weddings and funerals in “an industry that can never be replaced.”
“Flower arranging focuses on the centerpiece, the size and shape of the table, whether it’s symmetrical or not. Most of it is triangles,” she said.
Barker loves her job best when she is doing the flowers for big weddings. She may have to create 11 or 12 bouquets for bridesmaids and many compotes for the tables.
The queen’s favorite flowers are freesia and lisianthus, a flower similar to a rose but with fewer petals,
“It’s a hardy flower but has the look of very fragile,” she said.
She will reign over the Noble County Community Fair this week and represent Noble County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January 2023. There is no talent competition at the local pageant because the state fair pageant doesn’t include a talent requirement.
