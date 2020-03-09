KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic located off Fairview Boulevard was closed Monday for a deep cleaning in response to the news that a patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus had been treated there on March 1.
“THIS FACILITY IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED,” a sign taped to the door of the office at 512 Professional Way reads.
The sign also stated that patients with appointments would be contacted by Parkview staff and anyone in need of walk-in clinic services will have to travel to either Parkview FirstCare sites in Fort Wayne.
But Parkview staff expected the clinic to be reopened for patients today.
The clinic is a walk-in primary care facility, allowing patients to come in without appointments and see a doctor if they’re ill. Patients can also make appointments for other services at the office.
“Out of an abundance of caution, both clinics have been closed today for deep cleaning. Following guidance from ACDH and the CDC, co-workers at both clinic locations have been advised to stay home and will be screened today for potential exposure,” Parkview said in a news release.
According to an afternoon press conference, physician Dr. Joshua Cline said the patient went to the clinic for treatment for an illness and tested positive for influenza. Doctors, under that diagnosis, offered treatment and sent the patient home.
Four days later, with no improvement, the patient then sought additional treatment at the walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne, at which point doctors did further testing that led to the coronavirus diagnosis.
Cline said approximately 120 employees at the two locations may have been exposed. Staff were asked to stay home Monday and go through screenings with nurses. Almost all of those are expected to return to work, with anyone kept home to remain on self-monitoring to check for symptoms before being cleared to return to the office.
Health officials are recommending that anyone who visited either clinic and feels they have been exposed should self-monitor for 14 days since the day of potential exposure. This includes checking your temperature twice a day and calling a healthcare provider if you have a fever greater than 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath. At this time, the Allen County Health Department is not recommending self-quarantine for the general public.
“Parkview Health has been planning and preparing for this situation, and we are following rigorous, CDC-recommended isolation procedures for the health and safety of our patients, co-workers, medical staff and visitors,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “We continue to work closely with our partner health agencies to follow best practices for the screening, testing and treatment of this virus.”
To prevent exposure to others, individuals who are experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call their healthcare provider prior to arriving at a healthcare facility. Parkview Health patients can call the Parkview Access Center at 877-PPG-TODAY to speak with a nurse and be directed to appropriate care.
