KENDALLVILLE — Fifty-two giant greeting cards await drive-through visitors at Bixler Lake Campground in the Kendallville Parks Department’s annual Christmas display.
The display is illuminated from 6 p.m. to at least 9 p.m. each evening, or until visitors depart. Admission is free to everyone.
A new feature for 2021 is the addition of 41 blow-up figures, donated to the parks department by Jim Fifer. Some of the blow-ups collection is out, but more will be placed soon.
Unlike past years, there are no concessions stands this year due to concerns about COVID-19. Visitors may park and walk through the exhibit but should be mindful of the drive-through traffic.
Parks director Dawn McGahen said the annual event is a chance for local organizations to unleash their creativity to share holiday greetings with the community. There’s no stated theme, so card artists are free to express religious or secular concepts for the holidays.
“That’s what it is fun about it,” McGahen said. “There is such a variety of artwork.”
McGahen is thankful that the exhibit attracts contributions from organizations across Noble County as well as out-of-county.
West Noble students contributed 5 greeting cards this year, including promotion of Theatre33’s upcoming production of “Honk!” scheduled for Feb. 11, 12 and 13.
St. John Lutheran School students contributed a line of cards, along with cards from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla, and Scouts BSA Troop 103 and Girl Scout Troop 54103 in Kendallville.
Cedar Lake Church of Christ in DeKalb County shared its season of Joy on a card featuring colorful handprints. Children First Center, based in Auburn, shared a gift-wrapped card with a giant red bow.
Among other greeting card contributors are Kendallville Public Library, Noble County Public Library, Noble County Special Olympics, Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, YMCA Preschool, First Christian Church, The Apple Tree Center, Unified Knights sports teams and the Kendallville Fire Department.
Some for-profit businesses and individual families also made greeting cards.
The parks department supplies the 4-by-8-feet OSB boards, already primed white and ready to paint, along with seven colors of exterior paint donated by Do it Best Hardware.
