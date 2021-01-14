KENDALLVILLE — Good things may finally come to light in downtown Kendallville.
At the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting Wednesday morning, city engineer Scott Derby said components needed to bring temporary electric service to the new downtown streetlights were expected to arrive Wednesday or today, and could be installed Friday. The lights could be operational Friday, Monday or Tuesday.
Derby said the temporary 100-amp service will ultimately be replaced by a permanent 400-amp service. A cabinet and other components for the 400-amp service have yet to arrive.
The electric service delay is holding up the planting of the dormant trees, Derby said. The trees are safely mulched and being cared for in the street barn, but there’s a limited window to plant them before they start to bud.
Derby said each tree grate will have its own wiring, and not a “daisy chain from tree to tree.” The grate wiring must be done before the trees are planted so as not to disturb the roots.
In other business, chairman Lance Harman asked that fellow RDC members think about possible projects for 2021 for discussion at future meetings.
“We want to keep momentum going,” he said.
