KENDALLVILLE — Residents still apparently had a lot of junk to get rid of.
After tossing 167 tons of large items and other stuff during the 2019 curbside cleanup — the first time the city had a curbside event in more than 10 years — city residents tossed nearly an equal amount this fall.
In the two-weekend citywide cleanup in late September, Kendallville residents threw out 158 tons of junk.
Apparently the garage and basement cleanout was only partially completed last year.
Noble County Disposal picked up 67.53 tons of items on Sept. 19 when crews were picking up the north side of the city, then hauled off 90.51 tons of stuff on Sept. 26 when they collected the south side.
The two-weekend event cost the city $16,050 in hauling and labor fees, slightly down from just shy of $20,000 in 2019.
Noble County Disposal won Kendallville’s citywide trash contract this year, and will start weekly residential pickup in the city in January. As part of that contract, the company is also contracted to do two curbside pickup events, one in the spring and one in the fall, each year.
City officials wanted to make those cleanups twice a year to allow residents to get rid of big items like furniture, mattresses and construction materials in order to help reduce clutter around the city.
Prior to last year, the city hadn’t had a bulk pickup event at the curb in more than 10 years, as the city hadn’t run one at any point after the Great Recession hit in 2008 until it opted to pay for the service in 2019.
