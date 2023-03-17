ALBION — The need was imperative — at the time, anyway.
It was 2016, and Albion CNC manufacturing magnate Nick Busche had announced plans to combine all of his Albion plants under one roof at an undeveloped industrial site on C.R. 400N.
One issue that needed addressed for Busche’s plan to happen was that C.R. 400N was not built to handle the kind of heavy semi traffic such an enterprise would require.
The town and county offered to help, each signing up for 10% of the cost of a major overhaul of C.R. 400N from S.R. 9 to C.R. 150E, turning it from a regular county road to one built to state specifications, similar to S.R. 8 or C.R. 1100E. The bulk of the project cost would be covered by a federal grant.
When the federal grant local authorities had sought was awarded in 2017, the expected cost of the project was in the neighborhood of $1.9 million, with the town and county splitting 20% of the cost and the grant covering the remaining 80%.
That was then. This is now.
In February, the Albion Town Council voted 5-0 to approve a claim submitted by Noble County for $389,836 — double the original estimate — for its 10% share of the local cost of the road rebuilding project.
The town will be paying its portion from TIF funds.
The grant will be paying for approximately $3.1 million of the $3.9 total — 80%.
In January of this year, the bid for the $3.8 million project was awarded to E&B Construction. The company is working on the literal groundwork for the project, with reconstruction and paving scheduled to take place in 2024.
“The road will be wider,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said. “The pavement will be significantly thicker to support heavier and higher volume vehicular traffic.”
But the economic landscape has certainly changed since the Albion Town Council signed an interlocal agreement with Noble County officials to pay its share of the improvements on May 10, 2016.
In 2017, the Noble County Highway Department was awarded a federal grant that will pay for 80% of the cost of the project.
After more than five years — par for the course for federal aid projects — it’s an effort that is finally coming to fruition.
It will include putting an 8-inch base under the pavement to allow for heavy semi traffic. It will indeed be wider.
But will it actually go anywhere?
The original intent of the project to provide infrastructure support for a Busche industrial complex on C.R. 400N hasn’t materialized — at least not yet.
Nick Busche of Busche Performance Group had purchased approximately 43 acres of land near the intersection of C.R. 400N and S.R. 9 for the purpose of combining his multiple Albion factories under one enormous roof. But C.R. 400N needed to be upgraded.
“That’s how we initially got involved,” Albion Town Councilman John Morr said during the council’s Feb. 13 meeting.
In a phone interview after that meeting, Morr said, “We were certain it was going to happen.”
So the town signed on.
Busche had turned Busche Performance Group into more than a $100 million machining juggernaut. He eventually sought out a private equity group in 2014 to invest in the operation because some original investors had chosen to divest.
Relationships soured, and in November 2018, Busche stepped away. The property on C.R. 400N went with the new company, Mobex.
Mobex eventually sold the property to an Albion businessman. Last summer, Busche re-purchased the property.
In a phone interview, Busche said he bought the land for one sole purpose.
“My goal is you’re going to see that land for industrial (expansion),” Busche said.
Busche said he couldn’t say if that means a new Busche enterprise or another company building on the land.
Even without development, the project will help the town.
“It is currently classified as a major collector as it connects S.R. 9 and another major collector, C.R. 150E,” Smith said.
Having a semi-capable roadway on C.R. 400N will allow truck traffic to bypass the S.R. 9/S.R. 8 intersection, which creates frequent traffic issue with large semis struggling to navigate the turn east on S.R. 8 or north onto S.R. 9.
Morr said he believes having the C.R. 400N improvements will help the traffic situation downtown, but has had some buyer’s remorse regarding that agreement signed in 2016.
“It will be a long-term investment,” Morr said. “Will we have a short-term benefit? I don’t see it.”
The town’s 10% project match — $398,000 — would be the amount the town spends, on average, for more than two years of road improvements, officials said.
Two years of road improvement funds for a project that currently serves one local business: bridge construction/maintenance firm Pioneer Associates Inc.
“It’s going to be good for us,” Pioneer Associates Inc. owner Andy Arney said. His company’s C.R. 400N headquarters sees occasional semi traffic.
Morr said hindsight being what it is, he would have liked to have that $398,000 to put toward other paving projects, including redoing Weber Road, which is another collector meant to bypass the S.R. 8 and S.R. 9 intersection. Weber Road is in need of repair as well.
“That would go a long ways,” Morr said of the $398,000 town commitment. “I would love to spend that money on Weber Road. But we can’t. We’re committed. We’re obligated.”
Busche said the road is still a good investment for the town and county.
“That road going in is a great idea,” Busche said.
Smith agreed.
“I know the costs may seem high to someone who is not familiar with transportation projects, but in today’s market the town and county are effectively getting full reconstruction — 8 inches of asphalt — of 1.5 miles of roadway for only $779,673.80, which is further split 50/50 between the two,” Smith said. “In my opinion, it’s a bargain regardless of the future use.”
