KENDALLVILLE — The new chair of the Noble County Democratic Party shares the famous name of a former Democratic U.S. president, but is excited to be engaged in politics at the local and state level.
Harry Jordan Truman III of Kendallville said recently that he was named after his father and grandfather, and not U.S. president Harry S. Truman.
“I’m very distantly related to President Truman,” he said. “My Uncle Ralph was a World War II veteran and a sheriff in West Virginia. He was a driver for the president when they used to hire local cops.”
Truman, known as Jordan, and his wife, Darlene, volunteered for leadership in the Democratic Party in November, when county chair Robert Holbrook and vice chair Carmen Darland both stepped aside. Holbrook cited health reasons and Darland received a work promotion. Darlene serves as vice chair.
The Trumans said that, as party chair and vice chair, they will represent Noble County at the Third Congregational District meetings in Fort Wayne. As leaders, they will help make decisions on fundraisers, keep up with the legal requirements for candidates, and help candidates get their names known before voters go to the polls. They will also serve as delegates to the state convention in June.
Jordan Truman said he has worked as a poll clerk in Kosciusko County and ran one time for a township office. He didn’t win that election, but said reading up on the office’s duties was educational.
Darlene Truman said the couple believe it’s important to be engaged in politics.
“We just felt like this is such an important year,” Darlene said. “We need to have our voices heard.”
“We must be reminded of the importance of the rule of law,” Jordan added.
Jordan Truman is a Presbyterian USA minister, ordained in 1990. He said he gained skills in the politics of church leadership for moderating the county caucus, developing agendas and conducting meetings. The Trumans said they also have support from experienced Noble County secretary Cindy Gordon and treasurer Deb Teegarden.
Recruiting candidates to run for office is a goal for the Trumans. Jordan Truman said one-party domination at the local and state levels creates despair in voters who feel they have no choices in leadership and no power to be heard.
“As an outsider, I feel both parties are cliques,” Jordan Truman said. “The same people are in leadership and the other party has developed an apathy on issues. It goes to low voter turnout.”
“There’s no incentive for the party in power to oil the machinery of democracy,” Darlene Truman added. She plans to focus on voter registration as a key goal.
Jordan Truman acknowledged that Democrats have an uphill climb, even when they field highly qualified candidates for office. He points to Courtney Tritch’s campaign in 2018 to unseat U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican, as an example of a well-done campaign that didn’t “move the needle.”
“Think about the Republican men who’ve had scandal in office,” Jordan said. “I’m not sure what he (Banks) has done for the average Joe and Josephine, but he benefits from an easy election as a Republican.”
The Third District itself is something of a mystery. Jordan noted that Fort Wayne, the second largest city in Indiana, lies in the middle of the Third District.
“Fort Wayne has the appearance of a suburban district,” he said. “But Fort Wayne is the most conservative town of its size in the country.”
Even so, Fort Wayne hasn’t had a Republican mayor since Paul Helmke, who left office on Dec. 31, 1999. The city elected Democrats Graham Richard and Tom Henry to multiple terms, who can claim credit for the downtown’s rebirth.
Party leaders find candidate recruitment difficult for another reason — it’s a lot of work.
“You put yourself out there and you are so vulnerable,” Darlene Truman said. “The candidates and their teams work so hard. It’s a huge commitment.”
Society’s lack of regard for those in public service is another factor that affect candidate recruitment, Jordan Truman said.
“Think of all the professions — teachers, journalists, clergy and politicians — that society used to honor,” he said. “Even law enforcement isn’t held in high regard. People may think it’s (being a candidate) not worth it.”
The couple believe otherwise, and say they look forward to networking with other Democrats and using their organizational skills to benefit Democratic candidates.
