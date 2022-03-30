ALBION — The Noble County Courthouse is going to be getting a little teal next month, with colored ribbons and emblems being put up in the courthouse and around the courthouse square.
It’s just one of the way the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners made an official proclamation, acknowledging the importance of awareness. According to the proclamation, one in five females and one in four males will be the target of an attempted rape, sexual assault or sexual harassment in their lifetime.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery told the commissioners that Noble County sees between 14-16 cases of sexual assault each year. Mowery estimated that approximately twice that amount are reported but lack the evidence for prosecution.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Jamie Groves reported that approximately 40% of such assaults are even reported, putting the estimated occurrence rate of approximately 70 per year.
“One is too many,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
To help raise awareness, the prosecutor’s office will be putting up teal ribbons and special emblems.
It will also be taking part in a special Shatter the Silence program scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 27 at the LaGrange County Courthouse.
The following day, a Chalk-It-Up event will be held at three locations in Noble County at 1 p.m. on April 28. The prosecutor’s office will be approaching the cities of Ligonier and Kendallville about providing space on sidewalks for the event. The third location will be in Albion.
The prosecutor’s office is also encouraging governmental and private office to participate in a Denim Day each week during the month of April.
Anyone participating in such a day can get emblems from the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 636-2193, ext. 3110; or by email victim advocate Ashleigh Schalinske at aschalinske@nobleco.us for more information or to obtain emblems.
A Denim Day involves allowing professional office workers to wear jeans or denim once a week providing they bring in a donation item for the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Fort Wayne.
A full list of recommended donation items can be obtained by contacting Schalinske, but includes: snacks, small water bottles, gas cards, tampons/pads, paper towels, Clorox, dish soap, Tide pods, pencils, pens, copy paper, notepads, tissues and postage stamps.
Any office or group wanting to participate can contact Schalinske.
“They can contact me and we’ll make a point to pick them up,” Schalinske said of donated items.
Denim Days have their root in a 1992 Italian sexual assault case involving an 18-year-old girl and her 45-year-old driving instructor.
According to information provided by Schalinske, after the instructor was convicted, the case was overturned by Italy’s supreme court, which found that “because the victim wore very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape but consensual sex.”
