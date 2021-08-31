KENDALLVILLE — On Monday, the last U.S. military plane took off from Kabul airport in Afghanistan, bringing to a close 20 years of military engagement in the Middle East nation.
As U.S. troops starting pulling out earlier this month, the Taliban took over the country in a matter of a few days, overthrowing the government, and put the U.S. on its heels, scrambling to get Americans and Afghans allies, out of the country as quickly as they can.
For local veterans of the War in Afghanistan, the scenes from the U.S. embassy and airport in Kabul were difficult to watch.
“It was a real numb feeling,” said Max Franklin, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan from Dec. 2005 to July 2006. “It was the same feeling I had when ISIS took over Iraq.”
Franklin, who served in the Army for 26 years, agrees it was time for the U.S. to get out of Afghanistan, but questions how the exit plan was handled.
He argues one of the earlier mistakes the U.S. made was closing Bagram Airfield, which the U.S. military closed on July 1 and gave control of it back to the Afghan government.
The Afghan military surrendered the base to Taliban forces in mid-August, giving up the base, its equipment and access to the on-base prison that housed thousands of incarcerated Taliban fighters.
“I was stationed there during my tour of Afghanistan. By us giving up Bagram Airfield, the Afghan army had very little air support to provide themselves with during their offensive operations against the Taliban,” Franklin said. “The will to fight wasn’t there once we were quickly leaving.”
His job in Afghanistan was flying outside the military base and transporting captured enemy combatants from the battlefield to Bagram Airfield for debriefing and imprisonment.
He said several of his friends he served with died in Afghanistan and that he’s old enough to remember the Vietnam War and the mistakes made then.
“You just scratch your head and think, is this really worth it? Does our country learn from its mistakes?” he said.
Franklin argues the U.S. should have held onto Bagram Airfield until the end of the withdrawal, keeping some troops there as a deterrent to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.
“We did that in Korea, we did that in Okinawa, Japan. We kept forces in place and I don’t know why we didn’t do that in Afghanistan,” he continued.
Aaron Mendenhall, who served in the Army for seven years and spent nine months in Afghanistan, said he was saddened, but not surprised about what happened in Kabul in recent weeks.
He said he knew Afghans who wanted the best for their families like having protection.
“There were some people there who just went along with the Taliban and kept their heads down,” Mendenhall said. “They didn’t necessarily want democracy or those types of freedoms.”
Some Afghans didn’t like the Americans’ presence in their country and wanted the U.S. to get out, he believed.
Mendenhall believes the U.S. underestimated the Taliban’s power in Afghanistan and ultimately paid the price for it when they took control of the country as quickly as they did.
“There wasn’t really any plan in place to get our people out of there and other civilians as well,” he said. “When you’re unprepared, this is the result you end up with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.