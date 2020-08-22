LAGRANGE — The LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has completed the Annual Blessing of the Graves event for 2020.
This year’s opening ceremony was held at the Veterans Monument at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Regent Sandra Klausing opened that event with a tribute to the courage, valor, and the sacrifices made by those buried at Greenwood in support of the country and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Charla Fought gave the invocation offering gratitude and thanks. The Pledge of Allegiance followed. The poem “Dear Ancestor” was read by Vice Regent Alesia Feiertag.
Recording Secretary Sharla Thompson shared the history of the Veterans Headstone Project, spearheaded by Jean McKibbon. A list of the names, rank, and service were presented by Corresponding Secretary Maureen Bartow and guest Kathy Davis, visiting Regent of the Prentice-Galloway Chapter. Chapter member Mary McCormick read the closing prayer.
The chapter’s members then traveled to nine different cemeteries in the county where each veteran’s new headstone was blessed with an individual prayer and marked with a special white ribbon. The LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter NSDAR recognizes the service of these veterans. The “Thank You for Your Service” ribbon is being placed on each grave to express the group’s gratitude for that person’s service to the country, and asked that God grant them peace in their final resting place.
The Grave Blessing event continues to be one of the most meaningful ceremonies chapter, say DAR members who participate in ceremony each year. Many call it an honor and a joy to be able to recognize the veterans who might otherwise been forgotten over the years.
“I don’t think it is ever going to get old,” Klausing said”
The chapter officials said they wish to thank all who participated. They add that the public is always welcome and encouraged to attend the Grave Blessing events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.