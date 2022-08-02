Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Andres Flores, 24, of the 500 block of Meadow View, Syracuse, was booked at 10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders. No charging information provided.
Makenzie I. Robinson, 21, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was booked at 10:28 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Juan V. Toledo, 22, of the 3200 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:37 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
James D. VanHoozer, 49, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. VanHoozer was held on $2,500 bond.
Alize M. DeGraw, 21, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. DeGraw was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. DeGraw was held without bond.
Jorge A. Esparza, 38, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Trevor L. Keener, 35, of the 600 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Keener was held on $2,500 bond.
Craig M. Ramer, 39, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 200W, Albion, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Ramer was released on his own recognizance.
Anthony P. Sharp, 53, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Rodney E. Bolin, 54, of the 600 block West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolin was held without bond.
Jacob B. Mosley, 32, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years old, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Mosley was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.