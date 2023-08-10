3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Namus I Franklin, 41, of the 1000 block of South Ninth Street, Goshen, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Franklin was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel Kroha, 37, of the 500 block of Madison Street, Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Kroha was held without bond.
Tanner S. Martin, 39, of the 600 block of North Nappanee Street, Nappanee, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martin was held on $2,500 bond.
5 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Five people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Miguel Diaz-Lopez, 22, of the 4800 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license. Diaz-Lopez posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Jacob Lypercio-Soto, 22, of the 900 block of Village Green, Angola, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of public intoxication. Lypercio-Soto posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Mauricio Palacious, 35, of the 3100 block of C.R. 3, Mongo, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without a license. Palacious posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Clayton Rugg, 35, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 1170E, LaGrange, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
David Whetstone, 20, of the 13100 block of S.R. 4, Goshen, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday by Shipshewana police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
