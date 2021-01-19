KENDALLVILLE — With the turning of the calendar 12 months ago, Kevin Robbins was preparing to take on a lifelong business dream, operating and managing the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Kendallville.
The dream hasn’t exactly been a pleasant one so far, unfortunately.
Looking back over the past 12 months, Robbins, who operates the theater with his wife, Kathy, would have never imagined the struggles the business would go through in 2020. The coronavirus shuttered the business just days after opening in March because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
Robbins reopened the theater June 19, only to close once again in September due to a lack of new movies and the increasing spread once again of the virus in the community. Since then, Robbins has opened and closed the theater as attendance fluctuated, reopening with a weekend schedule over the holidays to take advantage of the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
During this time, Robbins also dealt with another challenge as heavy winds damaged buildings in downtown Kendallville on Aug. 10, which caused damage to the lighted marquee in front of the building.
Through all of the challenges the Robbinses haven’t given up and continue to look toward the future with support from the local community to help keep the bills paid.
Robbins said attendance to “Wonder Woman 1984” has been holding its own over the past four weekends as its five-week run comes to an end this weekend.
Normally, a well-acclaimed superhero flick would be the kind of blockbuster that packs the seats, and it’s still drawing fans, about the best that could be expected during the ongoing COVID times.
“We are getting some new people who have never come to the Strand,” he said, with the showing of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Robbins said he is looking forward to firing up another old movie from movie archives beginning on Jan. 29.
To help make ends meet during the past year, the Robbinses have sold popcorn and concessions on weekends, obtained a small business Personal Protective Equipment loan and recently started a GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $50,000 and has raised $3,154 to date.
Robbins said he doesn’t want to make the GoFundMe campaign a centerpiece of the theater’s Facebook page, but a reminder to donate was posted Jan. 14, the first since the campaign started several weeks ago.
In a continued effort to make ends meet, the Robbinses are still selling take-out concessions on weekends and offering new Strand T-shirts for sale during operating hours. Gift certificates are also available for the Strand at shopyourmainstreet.com/noble_county/noble_mainstreet/the_strand_theater.
Robbins is also looking to apply for an Indiana Independent Venue Association Marquee Relief Fund grant when they become available. The MRF has been created in support of IVA’s mission to help entertainment venues survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With vaccine rollout beginning across the state, Robbins is looking ahead to the upcoming spring and summer and the new movies, which will be released. Case numbers have been improving recently, too, which can only help.
Many movies have been going directly to streaming platforms, he said, which has put a damper on getting films to run on the big screen.
“We are at the mercy of the movie industry, and it isn’t fun,” he said. “I think streaming will hurt us, but it isn’t going to take us out of business.”
Economists have predicted the economy could see a short-term flood of activity in industries that have been mostly nixed during the pandemic like movies, dining and concerts once COVID-19 is in the rearview, but until then it’s likely to continue to be a tough road.
Upcoming new movies at The Strand include “Tom and Jerry” at the end of February and “Peter Rabbit 2” and Disney’s “Raya the Last Dragon” in March. For the weekend beginning Feb. 5 he has requested “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
He said there are other new movies coming out, but some of them aren’t suitable for his audience base.
“With the money we have to put up front I can’t take any more risks,” he said.
For more information about the theater visit its Facebook page @StrandTheatreIN.
