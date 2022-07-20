INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senate Republicans unveiled their proposed changes to abortion access Wednesday, with the proposed bill aiming to ban elective abortion in Indiana, with only exceptions for a mother's life and cases of rape or incest.
Other than that, abortion would become effectively outlawed in Indiana if the bill passes as originally written.
In a press conference in the Indiana Senate chamber Wednesday afternoon, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, presented the outline of what their proposed abortion law changes will look like.
The senators also provided information about two other bills being considering in the special session starting Monday — one being a support bill putting $50 million toward pregnancy services in light of their proposed repeal of abortion access and the other being a plan to utilize about $1 billion in surplus tax dollars to satisfy state obligations and provide some limited inflation relief to Hoosiers.
But the abortion bill, which will be tagged S.B. 1 for the upcoming special session, garnered most of the discussion.
Bray called the abortion topic the “most difficult polarizing issue we face in this generation," in opening remarks before turning the floor over to Glick, who authored and will carry S.B. 1, to outline the highlights.
"Being pro-life is not being about criminalizing women, it's about preserving the dignity of life and bringing happy, healthy babies into the world," Glick said in her opening remarks.
Glick then relayed that the bill will include exceptions for cases that create a potential for death or serious, permanent impairment to the mother's life as well as exceptions for the victims of rape or incest. Those women would still be able to access abortion, with some measures in place to verify those causes.
Those exceptions could continue to make Indiana a destination for some women needing emergency abortion services, such as the widely publicized recent case of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and became pregnant and had to travel to Indianapolis due to a full ban in her home state that does not allow a rape exception.
While neither Bray nor Glick expressly stated it at first, questioning from reporters on hand clarified that the bill would not allow any elective access to abortion.
Bray said the cutoff for termination would be "that point begins when the fetus implants in the uterus."
That is a key distinction because Glick noted that S.B. 1 will not impact contraception methods, which would still be available for women who want to prevent pregnancy or who act immediately after an incident of unprotected sex.
"This bill does not affect access to the morning-after pill also known as Plan B or any other method of birth control," Glick said.
Indiana had 8,414 pregnancies terminated in 2021, which was an 8.5% increase from the 2020 total. Of those, about 99% occurred before 14 weeks of gestation, with about 68% occurring within one month of the women discovering she was pregnant.
Glick also expressly clarified that the bill would not impact other reproductive services or issues including miscarriages, in-vitro fertilization or termination of ectopic pregnancies — pregnancies where a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus.
The bill also does not criminalize women seeking an abortion, nor add any new criminal penalties for doctors or criminalize anyone who might assist a women in seeking an abortion. The bill also does not add an civil mechanisms allowing people to sue those who would seek or assist someone seeking abortion as was the case in a controversial Texas law.
The bill would also not criminalize or prevent women from traveling out of state to seek abortion services. Bray noted that telehealth options for abortion — in which a woman could virtually conference with a doctor outside of Indiana — is currently not allowed in Indiana and would remain so. Bray did not answer a question about whether possession or distribution of abortion medications, as such as those obtained via mail-order prescription service, would be illegal in Indiana.
Bray noted that criminal penalties including felony charges or potential loss of medical licensing will remain in place for doctors performing illegal abortions. Those measures are already on the books, he noted, and the bill does not include new penalties.
In tandem with the bill that would roll back abortion access, Bray announced that S.B. 2, being authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, would authorize $50 million "to programs to support women who are or may become pregnant, new mothers, babies and families."
Bray said that $50 million would serve as a short-term funding source until lawmakers reconvene in January 2023 for their normal session, during which they will be crafting a new two-year budget and would implement longer-term funding for programs.
Of that $50 million, $5 million will be made available to increase the adoption tax credit cap tenfold from $1,000 to $10,000 for families seeking to adopt a child, while the remaining $45 million will go toward the Hoosier Families First fund, providing financial support for programs catering to women before, during and after pregnancy.
Those uses could include programs that promote and provide access to contraception to prevent unintended pregnancy, pregnancy planning, crisis pregnancy centers and/or increased financial support to low-income families needing day care services.
When pressed on the question of sex education in public schools, which is not currently required in law, Bray said lawmakers will need to further promote education, stating "we need it."
"We don't necessarily know that it's going to be adequate off into the future but this is $50M that will get us through January," Bray said. "A lot of these babies won't be born through this calendar year."
The Senate will convene on Monday and introduce its three bills on first reading before the 1 p.m. start time of the Rules and Legislative Procedure Committee.
That commitee is chaired by Bray and also includes local representatives Glick and Auburn Sen. Dennis Kruse among its membership.
The committee will take testimony on S.B. 1 from 1-5 p.m. Monday and reconvene on Tuesday to take additional testimony from 9 a.m. to noon, meaning the Senate is blocking off seven hours total for commentary on the bill before potentially taking a vote.
Following that, the Senate Appropriations committee will meet to discuss S.B. 2 and S.B. 3, the $1 billion surplus bill. Committee reports will be filed and considered on Wednesday, with a second reading of bills scheduled before the Senate and Thursday and third readings set for Friday.
If approved — Republicans hold a supermajority in the chamber so Indiana Democrats will have no means to stop any of the three bills without defections from the GOP caucus — the bills would then go to the House for consideration.
"Our process will not be cut short in any way and all our procedural rules will be followed," Bray said, noting he expects amendments to be filed although he couldn't predict what, if any, might pass or how they might alter the bill from its original state.
