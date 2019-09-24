KENDALLVILLE — It was Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's first visit to Kendallville.
She pledged it won't be her last, as she hopes to be back next year to see the fruits of Kendallville's labors as it works to renovate its downtown corridor.
And, when she comes back, she wants to make sure there's enough time see a movie at The Strand Theatre.
Outside City Hall — on one of the sidewalks that will be torn out and replaced next year — Crouch and Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Administrator Jodi Golden delivered a $600,000 check to Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and other city officials on hand during a streetside reception Tuesday afternoon.
After five unsuccessful attempts over the last two years, the city finally was awarded the OCRA grant last month on its sixth try. The state funding will pay for a little more than half of the city's estimated $1.1 million streetscape project.
The city anticipates bidding out the work this year with construction set for early 2020. The project will overhaul the Main Street corridor between Rush Street and the railroad tracks, tearing out and fully replacing sidewalks and curbs, updating the downtown electrical grid and installing decorative features including lighting, planters and benches among other updates.
The remainder of the project is being funded with $160,000 from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, a $300,000 loan the commission will take out to be paid back with future tax-increment financing revenue, and $45,000 provided by the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Crouch highlighted Kendallville's corridor of historic businesses, her eyes especially drawn across the street from City Hall to the marquee at The Strand.
"The heartbeat of every rural community is a vibrant downtown," Crouch said. "Revitalization downtown is economic development."
Crouch has traveled through Kendallville a few times while in office, but this was her first time stopping in the city for a visit.
"I'm looking at the storefronts. I think it's absolutely charming. The first thing I noticed was the movie theater," Crouch said. "What character. It's just got to be wonderful. I wish I had the time to sit and watch a movie. But beyond that just the facades and how well-preserved they are and how historic they are."
Because Indiana has run a fiscally prudent government for so many years, the state has money available to invest in projects like downtown streetscapes in its smaller communities.
Crouch said that the communities that have thriving downtowns have a few common qualities — strong leadership, community involvement and understanding of the community character. When OCRA sees all those pieces in place, it steps up to invest.
"We can't guarantee success, but we can provide opportunities for successful outcomes and that's what we're doing," Crouch said.
Kendallville's grant is through OCRA's Main Street Revitalization Program, and Golden said Indiana boast the nation's largest slate of Main Street organizations. When local government, business owners and residents band together on a project to revitalize their downtown, it breeds new opportunity.
"Wherever rural Indiana succeeds, the state of Indiana succeeds and today, Kendallville is succeeding," Golden said.
Golden, who was also making her first-ever visit to Kendallville, said she liked what she saw in the downtown business core and that the aesthetic improvements that grant will bring will make Main Street more attractive.
After missing out on the grant five times, Golden said OCRA bought in on the sixth try because of the additional work Kendallville did to show support both now and long-term for the downtown.
"You could really see the vision this time and what's already happening in Kendallville and how this would supplement that," Golden said.
Handshoe, beaming widely as she finally held the giant $600,000 check in her hands, thanked her team at City Hall as well downtown organizations for all their help getting to this point.
"This is a huge team effort. Thank you all very much," the mayor said.
And, with a rapid schedule of designing, bidding and constructing the project all before winter next year, Handshoe made the observation:
"Now the real work begins."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.