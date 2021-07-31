LAGRANGE — For five straight days, a group of middle school and junior high students have been spending a good part of every day reading scripts, learning about character development, and running lines. It’s all just another week of the LCYC sponsored drama camp.
The annual week long, free summer camp, sponsored by LCYC, a locally created and operated youth development organization, wrapped up Friday, climaxing with a performance of this year’s production, “The Gemstone Escapade” an original play written and directed by Angola theater arts instructor, Lou Ann Homan. Homan is an instructor at Trine University as well as a national storyteller.
This year, 11 students from around the area answered the casting call and joined Homan for this year’s drama camp.
Those included Emaline Sherman of LaGrange who said her parents encouraged her to attend the LCYC summer camp.
“My parents thought this would be a good idea because I like acting,” as camp was just starting Friday morning. Sherman said she likes to watch videos and then reenact what she’s just watched. She added she’s enjoyed the camp because there aren’t a lot of opportunities for middle and junior high school students like herself to practice their acting skills.
“This really means a lot to me, honestly,” Sherman explained. “It’s been fun because since we’re younger, we don’t get a lot of other opportunities to perform.”
That sentiment was quickly echoed by fellow camper Elliana Klopfenstein, a home-schooled eighth-grade student.
“I really like this,” she explained. “I’m here because I like acting, I like being dramatic, I like expressing my feeling, especially through another character, and we don’t get a lot of opportunities to do that.”
Now in its sixth year, Homan said her approach to drama camp has changed over the years. At first, she thought of a camp as a way to teach stagecraft.
“At first, I thought of this as a way to learn technique, like they teach kids at a soccer camp,” Homan said. “There, they teach kids the techniques for soccer, but they don’t hold a soccer tournament.”
But by the time that first camp started to wrap up, Homan said she realized her campers were disappointed they didn’t get to perform a real production in front of an audience. That changed Homan’s approach to the drama camp.
Homan has taught other theater courses for young actors and started bringing the materials she created for those courses to drama camp.
Sadly, she said, no one bothered to write stage material for middle and junior high school actors, so she created her own.
Homan said she wrote a series of short “Who done it?” plays that give young actors a chance to play adult characters. This year’s production is “The Gemstone Escapade,” a four-act mystery. The story takes place aboard a train traveling from Rome to Paris. Along the way, a precious gemstone, a gift from Napoleon, vanishes, and it’s up to the audience to figure how just “who done it.”
Cast members, in addition to Klopfenstein and Sherman, include Jillian Hochestetler, Brianna Homan, Abigail Hochestetler, Holly Homan, Madelyne Bolton, Elly Wahll, Anna Pettit, Jeremiah Combs, and Jazzlyn Whited.
The actors performed one performance Friday night on the stage at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. Homan said camps like this one play a significant role in the community.
“It is really important. Look at those kids. They don’t miss practice, they’re never late. They work hard, they work really hard,” she explained. “These kids, they all have a bug for theater. This helps them find their fire and their magic.”
