ROME CITY — In preparation for the next Community Crossing Grant cycle, the Rome City Town Council began discussion on which roads to tackle next within the community.
Town Manager Leigh Pranger brought the issue up during Monday night’s town council meeting.
With roads complete on the south end of town, focus will turn to those on the northeast side of town. Pranger’s suggestions included the Spring Beach Road loop along with Chambers Street, Lakeside Circle and Twin Island Road if money is available.
“The main one we need to do first is Spring Beach Road,” she said.
When writing the grant request the projects will be broken down into three separate projects to improve the town’s chances of receiving funding for at least one of the projects.
The town received $138,059.25 in Community Crossing Grant funds for 2021 for work on Front Street and North Street.
Community Crossing Grant funds provided needed road dollars to help municipalities like Rome City fund their road projects. Grants are awarded with the state funding 75% of the project for communities the size of Rome City leaving the town paying a quarter of the cost.
The board also gave Pranger the approval to enter into a contract with API Construction for crack-filling work on Lakeside Drive, Lakeside Court and Lions Drive. The contract stipulated the purchase of 4,500 pounds of sealant. Crews will begin with Lakeside Drive and work their way to the other roads.
During the meeting the board also discussed the importance of extending COVID-19 paid leave for employees affected by the virus.
“I can’t see us faulting our employees for something we don’t have control over,” said Cheryl Clifton, councilwoman. “All of us don’t know whether we will be OK today or tomorrow. I think we should stretch it out as long as possible.”
Councilman Kirk Klein agreed with the sentiments from Clifton.
Town attorney Bill Eberhard told the council that the date can be changed at any meeting if circumstances improve or get worse.
After a short discussion the council approved the measure through June 14. The paid leave allows employees to take up to 14 days of paid leave if they contract the virus or have a family member that contracts the virus forcing them to quarantine.
“I think from what we are seeing you are going to extend it out farther than that,” said Eberhard.
The council along with city administration will also look at improving the landscaping in front of the town hall. The current landscaping has been in front of the building since 2004.
Brenda Conley, town clerk and Pranger have been bringing plants from home over the past several years to spruce up the garden area.
The council gave Pranger and Conley the permission to get landscaping quotes for this spring to rejuvenate the garden.
