Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Daniel L. Anway, 40, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Anway was held without bond.
Devin R. Combs, 30, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Combs was held without bond.
Angelica Diaz, 25, of the 800 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Diaz was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles S. Peterson, 39, of the 1600 block of Saint Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrants charging two Level 6 felonies, a Class A misdemeanor and a Class B misdemeanor. Peterson was held without bond.
Kayla R. Preston, 27, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Preston was held without bond.
Tony L. Ritchie, 51, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, Stroh, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob T. Yagel, 24, of the 600 block of East Ellsworth Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yagel was held on $1,000 bond.
Ashley N. Crockett, 27, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 600N, Rome City, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Crockett was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew D. Dressler I, 34, of the 400 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, was booked at 9:08 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Lance S. Norton, 46, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 6:13 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Blaike M. Zimmerman, 26, of the 8800 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 1:34 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided.
Kynlee J. Carpenter, 23, of the 100 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Martin D. Foster III, 36, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:19 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mayte N. Gonzalez Saldana, 22, of the 700 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Saldana was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacy L. Lupu, 34, of the 700 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lupu was held without bond.
Trenton J. Randol, 41, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Randol was held on $2,500 bond.
Trevor M. Ruch, 18, of the 13600 block of Cherokee Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Ruch was held without bond.
Michelle L. Sabin, 24, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Paul A. Sykes, 31, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Sykes was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 33, of the 300 block of West Albion Road, Albion, was booked at 9:53 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order. No charging information provided.
Denzil E. White, 46, of the 00 block of Brooke Side Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. White was held without bond.
Maria A. Wilkey, 30, of the 200 block of North Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Wilkey was held on $2,500 bond.
Danyele B. Davis, 27, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance. Davis was held without bond.
Kristopher V. Grubb, 34, of the 300 block of Valley Meadows Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants charging violation of drug court. Grubb was held without bond.
Monica E. Healy, 33, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Healy was held without bond.
Charlie C. Roark, 28, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Coletin E. Short, 18, of the 100 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was booked at 5:19 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
