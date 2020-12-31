Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Cade M. Bean, 21, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Bean was held without bond.
Wesley Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was booked at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Danyele B. Davis, 27, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Bailey R. Hepler, 24, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 500W, Kimmell, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on three warrants, two charging a Class C misdemeanor and one charging a Level 6 felony. Hepler was held without bond.
Angela K. Mills, 45, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was booked at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Megan R. Murphy 19, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of minor possessing alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Lewis Patton Jr., 45, of the 59300 block of Steiner Drive, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Patton was held without bond.
