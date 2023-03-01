ALBION — Noble REMC’s Operation Round Up grant program kicked the year off with a bang, awarding more than $18,000 to nine deserving organizations and projects in the community.
It wouldn’t be possible without the electric cooperative’s members, more than 85% of them, who participate in the program. Rounding up their bills each month, their contributions reach every part of the community, from local food pantries to historical initiatives to youth programs.
The first quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund awarded $18,600 to nine different local organizations, including:
• Central Noble Canstruction, $2,500, canned foods
• Children First Center, $600, Healthy Families program
• Living Water Lutheran Church Food Pantry, $1,500, food
• Stone’s Trace Historical Society, $2,000, underground electric line replacement
• The Crew Youth Center, $2,000, materials for building updates
• Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana, $1,500, East Noble Campus Life
• Common Grace Ministries, Inc., $2,500, “Getting Started” transportation program
• Albion American Legion Post 246, $5,000, heating and cooling system
• Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society, $1,000, local school group programs
Noble REMC thanks those members who choose to participate in the program and contribute to improving the quality of life in the area.
Local nonprofit organizations, which are seeking funding for a project, are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by April 3 to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements. Applications can be downloaded from nobleremc.com.
