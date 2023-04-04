ALBION — The Indiana State Police is investigating a medical emergency at the Noble County Jail Saturday evening which led to two inmates being hospitalized after they ingested an unknown substance.
The two inmates, whose names were not disclosed by police, were treated at a medical facility. Both were “awake and alert” as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
Both inmates are in their early 40s, according to police, and both remain in police custody.
“They have been housed here for awhile,” Walker said.
According to a news release, at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, jail staff were alerted to a medical emergency involving two inmates outside of their cells in a commons area of the facility. The two were found together and police believe the medical emergencies are linked.
The news release said both had “apparently ingested an unknown substance.” Jail staff provided medical care prior to them being taken to a medical facility for further treatment.
The criminal investigation is being led by detectives with the Indiana State Police. An internal investigation is being handled by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau.
