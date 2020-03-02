LAOTTO — It might be time to make some alternative summer plans.
Late Sunday night, the Moose Lake Christian Craft Village announced on Facebook that it would be closing Monday, March 2.
“Words Cannot Express How Thankful We are for Your Support and Love. The Wonderful Relationships that were Developed with Our Guests, Families, Churches, Business's, Bus Groups, and all who Blessed us everyday will always be cherished,” the owner wrote in the post.
This post follows a prior Jan. 7 announcement on the page, stating Moose Lake would be closed until March 3 because of the owner’s health concerns.
The property, which includes a store, bed and breakfast cabins, chapel and playground on the lake, is not yet listed for sale, but those interested may message the owner.
“We Do Not Know What The Future Holds For Us. It Is In Gods Hands,” the owner said on Facebook.
A phone call placed to Moose Lake was not answered on Monday afternoon.
