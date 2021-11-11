ALBION — Armed with more information from the company providing the equipment, the Albion Town Council Tuesday approved the only bid received on materials needed to hopefully fix its ammonia issues at its sewer lagoon system.
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee met Oct. 18 and opened a lone submitted bid on equipment which engineers have said may help the town meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards for the amount of ammonia the lagoon system releases.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
The lone bid was submitted by Air Diffusion Systems of Gurnee, Illinois.
The town had tabled the bid at its Oct. 26 meeting, citing the need for more information.
Town officials, including Town Manager Jacob Ihrie and Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker, met with Air Diffusion Systems representatives in the days after that meeting and came away with the information they needed.
“I would like to move forward,” Forker said Tuesday night.
“I’m pretty confidence with moving forward as well,” Ihrie told the council.
That cost does not include installation. When that is factored in, the entire cost of the fix will be approximately $800,000, according to Kurt Tanner, of WET Engineering.
Adding in the equipment purchase agreement made Tuesday, the town has already spent in the neighborhood of $1.2 million to reach IDEM-set ammonia limits released from its sewage pond system as effluent.
The town has already had 54 aeration discs installed in its second treatment pond.
On Sept. 14, the council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
On Sept. 14, the town learned the state’s Indiana Finance Authority had denied its grant application to help fix the issue through an $832,000 SWIF Grant. At that time, Selby said the town could pay for the new aerators through sewage department funds, TIF monies and potentially $500,000 in American Rescue Plan monies provided by the federal government.
The town has received its first $250,000 installment, with another $250,000 expected in 2022. Town officials have yet to submit a plan for how they would spend the money.
Tanner told the committee Oct. 18 that he would hand deliver the construction permit application to IDEM officials in Indianapolis Oct. 20. He said IDEM makes a decision on such requests in 45-60 days.
Fixing the lagoon system may be the cheapest solution to meeting IDEM compliance.
Town officials said construction of a mechanical sewer plant would cost in the neighborhood of $3.5-$5 million. Creating a new pond system with a gravel bottom and a hard cover to keep the ponds warm in winter would cost in the area of $2.8 million.
The town is facing the potential of $2,500 per day fines if it can’t reduce the amount of ammonia.
According to Tanner, a possible timeline for the project would see the town getting bids and ordering the equipment to save money on any markup from a contractor, then potentially receiving its permit in November. A contractor could be hired in December with construction to begin in the winter.
The winter is a struggle for the lagoon system, when the colder water reduces the activity of the bugs.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.